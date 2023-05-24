‘Ted Lasso’ costume designer Jacky Levy on redesigning AFC Richmond’s kit with Nike and Zava’s head-turning introduction [Exclusive Video Interview]

After two seasons of the same exact kit, it was time for AFC Richmond to level up. For Season 3, “Ted Lasso” and Nike teamed up to revamp all of the Greyhounds’ kits, now complete with a swoosh. “It was great fun,” costume designer Jacky Levy tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Costume Design panel (watch the exclusive video interview above) of the collaboration. “Because we had Nike on board, it felt very professional. I think we’d done a professional job before, but it just heightened the kit. And when all the guys, all the footballers came in for fittings, it just had that feel of being really real. So the collaboration between us and Nike was really good. It worked really well. We collaborated on the colors. We had a new training kit, so that had to all be redesigned. We had a new home kit, a new away kit and halfway through we needed a new third kit as well.”

While football clubs in real life redesign their kits every season, Levy says executive producers and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt opted against doing that between the first and second seasons of “Ted” because they wanted the show to get established first. “I think the feeling was that it was the first season and people were just getting on board with the show and getting use to the show,” she explains. “It was talked about a lot, but I think it was thought the audience would like the continuity of the kit going into the second season. “

Season 3 also introduced several new characters, with the most sartorially eye-popping being Zava (Maximilian Osinski). A hot-shot big shot and inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Zava is a renowned soccer star who is pursued by multiple clubs before signing with Richmond for a brief stint. The first time we see him isn’t on the field, though, but in the stands, where he takes in applause in a brown coat with a giant fur collar over a Versace tee. Levy wanted that statement look to tell you everything you needed to know about Zava’s cocky persona without crossing into caricature.

“We wanted it to be memorable, but we didn’t want it to be sort of comedy. We still wanted it to look real, not comedic or cliched. I did start with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and then I met Max and took it from there,” she shares. “The first costume was the one that he arrives in and I think it was written in the script that it had a fur collar. We tried on loads of fur coats and this was the one. And actually, quite a lot of other outrageous or flamboyant ones, but that was the one that really worked on him, and the way he stands and the way he carries it works very well.”

Zava is on the opposite end of the fashion spectrum from Roy (Brett Goldstein), who rarely deviates from his go-to black-on-black ensembles. But whenever he does don color, it is a welcome treat. In the 10th episode, his niece Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield) gives him a tie-dyed shirt in red, orange and yellow — the letters of his name. Roy wears the shirt to work, turning as many heads as Zava does in his daily life.

“That was hilarious. It was very, very funny,” Levy says. “Especially it being so bright, I think Brett himself was a bit overwhelmed by it as well. I think it was nice because it showed a sort of softer side of Roy. He was willing to wear that T-shirt, which must’ve taken him a lot of guts to wear it, but he was definitely going to wear it for his niece.”

