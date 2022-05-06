Jacob Yofee and Roahn Hylton (‘The Wonder Years’ composers): ‘Not something you really hear on network comedy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The thing we most had to wonder about was making sure that the sound world fit the storytelling,” admits Roahn Hylton about bringing 1960s-set “The Wonder Years” back to TV. His fellow composer Jacob Yofee adds, “We definitely wanted to stay in that Bill Withers, Aretha Franklin, late 60s, R&B, Motown, rhythm section. It was a ton of fun, and not something you really hear on network comedy.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Wonder Years” is a reimagining of the Emmy-winning series from the late 1980s. While still set in the late 1960s, this incarnation tells the story of a middle class African-American family in Alabama. It is told from the perspective of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha Williams) and narrated by Don Cheadle, who plays adult Dean. Hytlon says, “Our show has its own being. We wanted to make sure that it’s authentic to that family while also leaving space for the coming of age story that ‘The Wonder Years’ truly is.”

Fred Savage starred in the original version of the series and serves as executive producer and a director on the new version. Yofee reveals, “Fred at the beginning was really excited about mirroring the sound of the original. He suggested we use only an acoustic guitar When he heard the ideas and sound of what we did, he was all in. All of a sudden it started to grow and the show’s music became a character of its own.”

Yoffee and Hylton compose the music for the series. In the series, Dean’s father Bill Williams (Dule Hill) gave the pair of composers something interesting to play with. Hytlon explains, “The show’s father is also a jazz Funk musician and a college music professor. So music was really central in telling the story. One of the coolest things we got to do in an episode was basically perform the main titles live as imagined by the main characters in the show. It was a genius idea by our showrunner Saladin to incorporate the main titles of the show as part of the world in the show.

