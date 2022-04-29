Jaime Camil (‘Schmigadoon!’) on the ‘sincere and honest’ friendships forged while making a musical amid a pandemic [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We developed a bond between us, a really sincere and honest friendship bond,” says Jaime Camil of the “Schmigadoon!” cast. Camil plays Doc Lopez in the musical comedy spoof from Apple TV+, alongside an ensemble of musical theater veterans. Finding that type of close connection on a project is a rarity, according to the actor. But it’s one of the key ingredients to making the show sing. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The friendships among the cast didn’t occur without some effort. The series filmed during the middle of the pandemic, with stringent safety protocols abound. “We couldn’t mingle the way we wanted,” explains Camil. If an actor was not called for a scene, they couldn’t just wander over to the set to watch their co-stars belt out a musical number. But dealing with masks, tests, and closed borders (production took place in Vancouver, Canada) ended up bringing the cast closer together as a result.

Camil speaks fondly of his castmate Cecily Strong, whose character Melissa begins to fall for the doctor despite their opposing demeanors. “She’s an extremely gifted singer, and she’s such a deep, dramatic actor,” notes Camil of his scene partner. He is impressed with how many of Strong’s talents are allowed to flourish in the series. Plus, he got a big kick out of the hysterically dark moment where Melissa’s sex advice leads to the surprise death of Lopez’s parents.

Though he reveals that he did not have access to big Broadway shows growing up in Mexico City, the stage has called to him since he was young. After seeing an Italian play when he was a child, he thought “Wow, I want to do that for a living.” He would later perform in that very play, and has gone to do musicals in the Hollywood bowl and even a stint as Billy Flynn in “Chicago” on Broadway.

Has his role in “Schmigadoon!” birthed any new musical theater ambitions? “I’ve always wanted to play Sweeney Todd,” reveals Camil. Though there’s one smash hit he is dying to play even more. “Whenever they bring ‘The Greatest Showman’ to Broadway, I would love to play that character,” he admits. “Of course Hugh Jackman will have to do the first six months,” he adds with a laugh, “but then I will be more than happy to step in.”

