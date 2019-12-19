Jake Gyllenhaal birthday gallery: 16 greatest films ranked from worst to best

Happy birthday to Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who turns 39 on December 19, 2019. The versatile actor, who has juggled between film and stage (having appeared on New York stages twice in the past two years in a revival of “Sunday in the Park with George” as well as the new play “Sea Wall”/”A Life”), continues to choose roles that are challenging and unexpected.

Gyllenhaal has been nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Ang Lee‘s “Brokeback Mountain,” as well as two SAG Awards for that performance including Best Supporting Actor. He was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards (for 2010’s “Love and Other Drugs” and 2014’s “Nightcrawler”). Gyllenhaal was also nominated for a third Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in “Nightcrawler.”

Currently, Gyllenhaal has a host of films on tap for release in 2020 and beyond. But until then, let’s raise a glass to the great performer and celebrate his big day by counting down and ranking his 16 best feature film appearances. Our list includes the movies mentioned above, plus “Prisoners,” “Donnie Darko,” “Zodiac,” “Spider-Man: Far from Home” and more.

