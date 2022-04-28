Where Jake Johnson found inspiration for his ‘Minx’ character – and why he’d be excited for Chris Pine to join Season 2 [Exclusive Video Interview]

Just before production was set to start on the second season of ABC’s drama “Stumptown” in September 2020, the network reversed its decision to renew the show due, in part, to complications brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic. That left series co-star Jake Johnson in a bit of a pickle when it came time to figure out what to do next. He was still connected to “Stumptown” and signing on for another series amid the global health crisis didn’t seem like the right move. Then he read Ellen Rapoport’s pilot script for the HBO Max series “Minx.”

“I finished the pilot and there were parts of that pilot that I laughed at, there were parts where I got emotional. There were little lines I thought were just perfect,” Johnson tells Gold Derby in a new interview. “I really just thought if Ellen wins creatively throughout the whole 10 episodes and it doesn’t change because of some bad note and she doesn’t lose confidence… this show’s going to be great.”

Johnson’s instincts and faith in Rapoport paid off: “Minx,” which wrapped up its 10-episode first season in mid-April, has received near-universal praise from critics and provided Johnson with some of the best reviews of his career.

Set in the late 1970s, “Minx” focuses on the fictional publication of the same name, a feminist male pornography magazine that Johnson’s character, Doug Renetti, publishes alongside some more low-rent periodicals geared toward male readers with titles like Milky Moms and Feet Feet Feet. The series hinges on Doug’s conflicted work relationship with Minx editor and founder, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond). He views Minx as a revenue generator for an underserved market; she wants the magazine to help lead the conversation around equal rights.

“When I saw Doug, my first fear was that he was going to be your typical scuzzy guy who eventually needs to learn a lot, and he wasn’t that way,” Johnson says. The character reminded him of various members of his family, including his father, his grandfather, and an uncle. But Johnson also drew inspiration from paternal figures in pop culture, like Jack Horner, the porn impresario Burt Reynolds played in “Boogie Nights” (the part landed Reynolds an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor).

“When Burt Reynolds meets Dirk Diggler, he’s not thinking like, ‘Wow, I want to see him with his pants off because I’m sexually interested.’ He just sees a lot of money in that huge penis,” Johnson says of the Paul Thomas Anderson film, which starred Mark Wahlberg as the well-endowed Diggler. “I thought that was so funny and so smart that I felt like, ‘Man, I don’t want Doug to be attracted to any of these women.’ As soon as you’re in one of Doug’s magazines, he no longer has any desire for you. He just sees it as a business. And so my whole pitch of Doug, the way I saw him, was he’s not scuzzball, he’s not a perv, he’s not a creep. He’s really a grinder. He’s trying to win capitalism. He doesn’t have a lot of education or head start, so he’s trying to rub two nickels together to make a dollar and that’s hard as hell to do.”

In another series, it’s easy to imagine Doug and Joyce becoming romantic. Johnson and Lovibond play off each other with an edge that recalls Sam and Diane from “Cheers.” But Johnson says that was never a path showrunner Rapoport wanted to pursue. Instead, she sought to explore Doug’s relationship with Tina (Idara Victor), who serves as the publisher’s deputy and the managing editor of Minx. Johnson’s chemistry with Victor is palpable. When they finally kissed, it spawned more than a few posts on social media.

“Idara is such a good actor,” Johnson says of his co-star. “As an actress, she’s 10 out of 10. It was very easy to say like, ‘Oh great, this is who I’m paired up with. This is a hell of a scene partner to do this ride with.’ And so yeah, I’m really glad it’s a Doug-Tina thing. I love the dynamic.”

Season 1 ended with Tina having gotten into business school in Chicago, a dangling thread that could split her off from Doug should the show come back for a second season. (HBO Max has not yet renewed “Minx.”). Johnson says he doesn’t know what could happen between Doug and Tina going forward, but he knows what he doesn’t want. “I don’t think there’s a show without her, so when it’s the business school stuff, I’m like, man, I really hope she’s not like isolated and at a desk for an episode where like, oh, I guess she’s at the University of Chicago and I got to meet her professor. Like, no, keep her at Bottom Dollar.”

Should Season 2 materialize, there’s plenty of room to explore Doug further – including his backstory. On Twitter, after it was suggested that Johnson’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-star Chris Pine might be a good fit for the series, Rapoport replied, “I will do my best.”

“I’m a big fan of his, so absolutely,” Johnson says when asked about the fan-casting of having Pine on the series, perhaps as a friend or rival for Doug. “If Chris Pine says, ‘I want to be in Minx’ Season 2, I got a feeling we’ll get picked up for Season 2.”

But for now, the focus remains on Season 1, which is among a number of new shows in contention at the 2022 Emmy Awards in the comedy categories. Johnson, who received consistent acclaim on “New Girl,” has never been nominated before.

“It would be a real honor, but it will not be something I lose a lot of sleep over,” Johnson says of his nascent awards buzz. “If there’s the moment where the shine comes on me, I’ll be in the tuxedo and be excited to be there, but really for me, all that stuff is what leads to more work. I’m entering a phase where I’m getting better and better projects. It’s such a relief to not see a script and the meeting with the director and writer is they go, ‘Oh, it needs work, man.’ ‘Oh, I know it does.’ I don’t want to do this. They’re like, ‘I mean, we’ll find it on set.’ And I’m like, ‘Could you have found it already?’”

All episodes of “Minx” Season 1 are streaming now on HBO Max.

