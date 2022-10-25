Jalyn Hall (‘Till’): ‘It’s a movie that you watch to be changed, to be inspired, to be persuaded to do better’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“At a young age, it was kind of told to me as a cautionary tale, a means to prevent something like that ever happening to me. So I kind of knew the surface information, but not in detail like I do now,” says actor Jalyn Hall about the story of Emmett Till, whom he portrays in the film “Till.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Hall above.

Emmett Till was a 14-year-old boy from Chicago who visited relatives in Mississippi in 1955 only to be kidnapped and lynched by white men. His mother Mamie (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made the historic decision to hold an open-casket funeral for him to show the world the brutality of his murder. “It was a process to really step into his shoes,” Hall explains. He familiarized himself with the era “to portray somebody rooted in that time period, the dialect, the mannerisms, his personality traits.”

But Till didn’t know that his story would end so tragically. He simply lived his life as any young, exuberant teenager would. “It was very important to me, because no one has ever really seen him in that light,” says Hall. “He’s never had a voice for us to hear and really connect with him.” So Hall aimed for his portrayal to show a “joyful and curious boy … He just loved to smile, he loved to dance, he loved to sing with music, any and everything that a young kid would enjoy. And it was very easy for me to connect with that.”

Ultimately, “Till” is “a movie that you watch to be changed, to be inspired, to be persuaded to do better,” Hall adds. “We really can’t pinpoint what people will take away from it. But we know it’ll be something that changes them for the better.”

