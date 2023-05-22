Jamal Sims (‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ choreographer) on the opportunity to ‘reinvent’ a timeless classic [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We really wanted to make sure that it didn’t feel like what people would expect,” explains choreographer Jamal Sims. He crafted the many intricate dances in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” The opportunity to “reinvent” the staging of the classic film and allow audiences to view the story in a way they hadn’t experienced before was an exciting challenge for Sims. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Sims was essential to one of the most talked about moments of the celebration: a roving version of the song “Belle” which weaves through the Disney Studios lot in one continuous camera shot. Sims wasn’t satisfied with the initial small space which had been set aside for the number, so he and director Hamish Hamilton began to roam the campus in search of locations. The choreographer began singing the song as he walked down the various streets and paths, and the staging suddenly snapped into focus.

Precise timing between the actors, dancers, and camera was required to pull off this coup de theatre. There is a constant parade of people and props which need to pop in and out of frame with a sense of musicality and specificity. “Also, we were working with the light,” elaborates Sims. “The light had to be on the west side and it couldn’t cast shadows from the east.” This meant they had a mere hour and a half to capture the perfect shot.

Sims praises H.E.R., who portrayed Belle, for entering the production like “an open sponge.” This type of musical theater performance is not in the normal wheelhouse of the R&B singer, but Sims says “Every challenge that she came across, she took it on…“For someone who had never done this before, she absolutely passed the test.”

Of course, tailoring his work to performer’s of all types of experience and background is something that Sims has perfected after completing multiple seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He notes that he often has “literally two minutes” to create a dance on that series, and he must quickly work with queens of all skill sets. That came in handy on the massive production of “Beauty and the Beast.” “Getting into the minds of performers that may not be trained…you have to be able to relate and understand their strengths immediately. You don’t have time to figure it out,” explains Sims.

The artist certainly didn’t have to hold back when it came to choreographing for Joshua Henry as Gaston. The Tony nominee hopped on the phone with Sims prior to rehearsals to pitch a variety of ideas for various “feats” Gaston should perform during his titular song. After several mentions of drums, Sims thought, “oh he wants percussion.” So the choreographer crafted a massive dance break which saw Henry stomping and stepping on top of a bar, using his feet as percussive elements. Sims through every trick in the book at the actor and gave the character a bit of a hip hop edge in the dance. “This is something that’s in his wheelhouse,” Sims says of Henry, “but I also wanted to challenge him.”

This isn’t the first time Sims has leant his moves to a Disney musical. He worked on the live “Encanto” performance at the Hollywood Bowl, villain showcase “Descendants 3,” and the 2019 live action “Aladdin.” “I’m a kid. I’m a big kid,” admits Sims. “I love telling stories, especially magical stories, that give hope.” With “Beauty and the Beast” he hopes that it’s an experience that nostalgic parents and wide-eyed kids can have together as a family. “It’s timeless.”

