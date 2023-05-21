James Adolphus (‘Being Mary Tyler Moore’): ‘It must have been so incredibly difficult to be (her)’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Mary Tyler Moore isn’t who we think she was. That much is clear from watching “Being Mary Tyler Moore,” the absorbing and revealing new documentary feature that premieres May 26 on HBO and its streaming counterpart Max. The film – told largely through Moore’s own narration from past interviews – details the struggles and the pain behind the smile that turned the world on in her multiple Emmy-winning comedies “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in the 1960s and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s. But what’s at least equally surprising about the doc is its pedigree. Among its producers are Lena Waithe (“Master of None”) (an unapologetically Black and queer woman from the south side of Chicago) and Debra Martin Chase (also African American), while its director is James Adolphus, a Black Puerto Rican from New York. “We’re a very unlikely trio,” Adolphus says, “but that speaks volumes for how universal Mary’s life and legacy is. She doesn’t just speak to white women, or to just women at all. She speaks to everyone.” See our exclusive video interview above.

Another reason Adolphus was particularly improbable to be chosen as the Mary Tyler Moore doc’s director is the fact that prior to committing to the project, he had never seen so much as a single episode of either “Dick Van Dyke” or “Mary Tyler Moore” and never watched her Oscar-nominated lead actress performance in “Ordinary People” before signing on. “It’s the truth,” Adolphus admits. “I grew up in a house full of reruns. My mom loved television. We loved Nick at Nite. But for some reason Mary wasn’t a part of our life at home. And even though Mary meant a tremendous amount to my mother, it would be decades before she meant a tremendous amount to me.”

So why was Adolphus selected for the project at all? Well, for one, he had worked with Waithe on a project at the ill-fated Quibi, and Waithe thought he would a great fit. Why? “Lena and Debra and Mary’s widowed husband Dr. Robert Levine chose me specifically because I wasn’t a fan,” he believes. “They hoped that through time and research I’d become one. But they wanted someone who would lead with an objective lens, and when you’re a superfan it’s really hard to do that.”

Once hired for the job, Adolphus dove headlong into Moore’s 1996 autobiography “After All,” scouring every page until he’d practically memorized it. It’s a particularly candid piece of work in which the actress spares nothing, even speaking for the first time about a sexual assault she endured from a neighbor at the age of six. It also details her own struggles with alcoholism as well as the pain of being the daughter of an alcoholic mother, and what led to a pair of divorces prior to finding true love in middle age. “I wanted to understand and ingest the world that Mary was going to navigate before sitting down and enjoying the content that she made,” Adolphus stresses.

Adolphus came away from Moore’s memoir feeling “a deep kinship” with her, partly due to her battles with the chauvinistic and controlling patriarchy of her era in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s in particular. “It’s something that as a Black Puerto Rican dude I understand really well,” he says, “being marginalized and having to push back against glass ceilings.” It’s one reason that “Being Mary Tyler Moore” opens with a 1966 TV interview with Moore conducted by talk show host David Susskind that seen through modern eyes and ears comes across as agonizingly sexist. “I also realized after reading her book that Mary, like my own mom, is a woman of a certain generation that suffered tremendously but refused to acknowledge their pain or certainly to let anyone in.”

Indeed, anyone who thinks they know who Mary Tyler Moore is or was (she died in 2017) can’t help but come away from the documentary with a newfound appreciation for all she endured in shouldering the burden of being America’s Smiling Sweetheart. “The pain and trauma and insecurity in her life mirrors so much of what we all experience in our own personal lives,” Adolphus believes. “Mary was brave enough to lead with her vulnerability, and I wanted to protect that in the film, because I saw that bravery as strength. But it must have been so incredibly difficult to be a Mary Tyler Moore. Because she was the woman with the eternal smile, she always had to arrive and offer only that one version of herself. That seems like such an unbearable burden at times, to have to walk through the world with guards up…I often think that we expect too much from our heroes.”

