James D. Wilcox (“Thirteen Lives” editor): ‘Create suspense and tension and claustrophobia’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The best thing about editing is the personal connection and journey you can take the audience on,” reveals James D. Wilcox about “Thirteen Lives.” For our recent webchat he continues, “Not many people desire to go into a cave and dive. So, it’s a unique opportunity to experience something without, in real life, experiencing it.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Thirteen Lives” is a film about a group of young soccer players and their coach being rescued from flooded caves in Thailand. It is based on the 2018 real life events which made news around the world. It is helmed by Oscar winning director Ron Howard (“A Beautiful Mind”) and streaming now on Amazon Prime. Wilcox explains, “I can not stop thinking how amazing and incredible the rescue was. And that’s one of the things Ron Howard had talked to me about early on. He kept saying, ‘James this has to be the anatomy of a miracle.’ That meant in every possible way: from the efforts of the divers, to the Thai people, to the prayer involved, as well as what the parents went through.”

This has been Wilcox’s third time working with Howard after the TV series “Genius” and the film “Hillbilly Elegy.” The editor says, “there’s a lot of mutual trust and instinctual learning from one another. Trying different things to the best of the film, to make sure it’s working in the most authentic way possible. He’s a brilliant storyteller and he’s so caring about what happens with people. What people are capable of doing. As a director, Ron always gives me quite a lot of footage. He shoots for the edit.”

From working on this film Wilcox learned “how important point of view is in storytelling, how personal it becomes and how redundancy can get in the way. Originally the films was five hours. We had to go back and look for all those redundant beats. We wanted to create suspense and tension and claustrophobia. I did learn a lot about telling the audience only what they needed to know. And showing them what they needed to know. It was the power of non-verbal storytelling. I’ve done it my entire career, but never was it more important than on ‘Thirteen Lives.’”

