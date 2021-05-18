James David Redding III (‘The Queen’s Gambit’ sound editor): ‘We didn’t have dragons and we didn’t’ have lasers’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I started teaching myself chess while working on ‘Queen’s Gambit,’” admits sound editor James David Redding III. For our recent webchat he continues, “I finally sat down and watched a bunch of YouTube videos and got a couple of books out from the library. I’m not very good. I like it when I come to a project without preconceptions. Not knowing the world, I think of what the objects are. What are the pieces made out of? What do I make them sound like? I’m not sitting there judging Beth’s moves. I’m thinking, ‘she’s in the basement now. Let’s put in some pipes banging around. Let’s put in some dark atmosphere of the furnace burning.’ I didn’t get into, ‘I can’t believe she moves that piece there.’ I come in and just focus on what’s actually happening and what I’m supposed to be expanding on.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is a Netflix limited series that follows the rise of chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) during the Cold War. Redding says that with sound editing, “first you had to set the mood of Beth’s psyche and what was going on. Then obviously we had to get the chess matches right. Having the right amount of tension with the right amount of crowd and the right amount of anxiety with what’s happening. They weren’t loud. You had loud chess pieces and you had loud movements. But you didn’t have loud crowds. You had to play this balance of mood and reality and make chess exciting. It is exciting, but for me it could be like watching golf. I’d rather be playing that watching. It’s a very intimate war.”

Redding also does the sound work on the Showtime series “City on a Hill.” The Boston police drama is currently airing it’s second season. The sound designer explains, “I handle everything. I was sound designer, sound effects editor, I cut the backgrounds, I cut the cars, I cut the gunshots, I discussed the models, and I pre-mix everything. I set everything on the stage in terms of audio and sound effects. It is also set in ’90s Boston. You are still creating the tension but it’s a different type. There is more explosives and this season and we had a couple of gun fights going down.”

This year Redding won a Golden Reel Award bestowed by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) in the category for Best Sound Editing, Episodic Long Form, Effects / Foley. The editor reflects, “We didn’t have dragons, we didn’t’ have lasers, we didn’t have fights. We had tension through audio. We were able to build such an oral universe that way. It was such a great team collaborative effort to build this world and to be recognized for it is excellent. I’ve been doing this for 20 years now and this was my first nomination and first win.”

