James Lance (‘Ted Lasso’): ‘Trent’s story is really about change’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s kind of like live theatre on ‘Ted Lasso,’” states actor James Lance in our recent webchat. He continues, “The script changes a lot. Even if you get a rewrite the night before, very often, you will get a rewrite early in the morning. And very often it will be re-written on set. I personally love it. I love the fresh live element of it.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The show tells the story of an optimistic American (Jason Sudeikis) coaching a struggling English soccer team. In the third season, the team members have to defy the grim expectations. Lance says, “It’s been really fun to play a lot of comedy. I believe in it deeply. I think it has healing properties for real.”

Lance plays Trent Crimm, who for the first two seasons was a reporter covering the team. The role earned him an Emmy nomination for Comedy Guest Actor. For the third and final season, Trent has left his job as a reporter and is writing an all-access book about the football club. With Trent now entering the locker room, Lance has become a regular member of the cast. The actor reflects, “Trent at the beginning isn’t living the life he wants to live. His defenses have become his behavior. Now we are starting to see the real Trent. He is now in a safe environment. In that loving, supportive and positive environment. When you are surrounded by ‘the Lasso way,’ things change for people. Trent’s story is really about change.”

One powerful storyline is how Trent has supported a gay member of the team called Colin (Billy Harris). Lance reflects, “Fiction sometimes can tell the truth a little clearer than real life in a weird sort of way. Trent’s the old guard when it comes to Colin’s situation. That dual life is one he knows incredibly well. What I wanted to do was read as many case studies as I could about what it’s like to live in a hetro-normative world. You are living in this world where you are the other. That just struck me deeply.”

Earlier in the year some of the cast visited the White House to raise awareness for mental health policy. In the press briefing room Lance, as Trent, had the task of asking Sudeikis a question. The fake reporter revealed, “It was frenetic in there. It was like a chaotic classroom and I was the new boy that had just stepped in.”

