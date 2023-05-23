‘Shrinking’ main titles designer James Robertson explains the process to crafting a great opening sequence [Exclusive Video Interview]

When it came time for “Shrinking” co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein and producer Kip Kroeger to find someone to craft the opening title sequence for the Apple TV+ comedy series, they didn’t need to look very far. After working with James Robertson on the main titles for the Emmy Award-winning series “Ted Lasso,” Lawrence and Kroeger tasked him with creating a sequence that was similarly symbolic for their new series.

“We knew that this was more of a character-driven show, it wasn’t just focusing on one character,” Robertson tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview about the differences between “Ted” and “Shrinking.” “We knew it was important to have the title sequence express and show the struggles and the storylines of all the different ensemble members. So that’s kind of all we knew going into it and we started to just ideate on good ways of showing the whole psychiatry process and trying to make a metaphor for it.”

Co-created by Lawrence, Goldstein and star Jason Segel, “Shrinking” focuses on a therapist named Jimmy (Segel), who struggles to overcome his grief following the death of his wife. As a way to cope, Jimmy begins to tell his patients what he actually thinks, a somewhat controversial tactic that leads to unintended consequences – even if it helps the well-meaning doctor deal with his own trauma.

In an effort to synthesize the theme of the show for its main titles sequence, Robertson and his team envisioned the “Shrinking” cast as small figurines children might play with as part of a toy train set. He then placed those dolls inside a hedge maze, with an analog for Jimmy at the front trying his best to lead everyone through the twists and turns.

“I thought it would be really interesting to play with the idea that what Jimmy’s doing isn’t what a normal therapist would do, where he shows you the way out of the maze,” Robertson explains. “We thought the idea would be pretty funny if he was a tour guide, holding his little red flag. And we thought it would be funny if, in the end, he was really just taking you through shortcuts, cheating at the maze, finding ways to get through the maze that isn’t just following the path.”

Robertson says he has found the response to the “Shrinking” main titles – watch it here – interesting because everyone leaves it with a different perception.

“I think everyone’s idea of what it means is valid,” he says, later adding, “A good title sequence – most of them you want to either set up for the show to come or to offer some kind of plot point that they’re not getting from the show… With the ‘Shrinking’ one, it’s always been about a metaphor or something that viewers can really chew and get to the bottom of it. Once it clicks, once you’ve seen a few episodes, you understand it. I think that’s what a really fun title sequence is – when it takes you a few episodes to really digest exactly what’s going on there.”

All episodes of “Shrinking” are streaming on Apple TV+.

