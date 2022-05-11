How ‘Hawkeye’ cinematographer James Whitaker pulled off that sick car chase [Exclusive Video Interview]

James Whitaker was working on “Hawkeye” before he was officially part of “Hawkeye.” The cinematographer reunited with his “Troop Zero” directors Bert & Bertie for three episodes of the Disney+ series, and their first one, the third hour titled “Echoes,” features an electrifying car chase as Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) try to evade the Tracksuit Mafia.

“It was kind of what I was thrown into right from the start, even before my deal was done. Before I was officially signed on, we were talking about some of the harder things we were gonna need to pull off,” Whitaker tells Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above). “The car chase was, I think, the first thing we talked about for sure because we knew it would take most of prep and probably three or four months of shooting to actually work out the details to get it ready before we can actually start shooting it.”

Following a fight at a deserted KB Toys store, where they were held captive, Clint and Kate steal a car and take off. As they peel away, a camera in the backseat rotates 360 degrees multiple times, giving fans full view of the chase with the Tracksuit Mafia on their tail. And yes, that was all real. “We knew from the beginning we’d need a large vehicle,” Whitaker explains. “This could not be some small, little car to pull off this shot because if we were gonna do it practically, a full-size camera would need to fit inside the back of the vehicle and be able to move around sort of freely. The idea was that the camera would have a handheld feel, but we quickly realized it would be impossible to do as a oner, as a single shot, with a cameraman carrying the camera. So it became two pieces.”

The first piece was the oner, “which probably gives you eight-tenths of the shot and probably three of the four rotations.” Whitaker and his team tested multiple camera rigs to fit onto the vehicle. The camera is “mounted down through the ceiling and rotating remotely and being operated by camera operators and focus pullers remotely outside of the vehicle,” he explains. “And this vehicle is driving down a real road.”

At the end of the oner, there is one stitch point when they did use a cameraman to complete the shot. “We actually put a camera operator in the backseat of the vehicle to do the last bit of rotation and hand off the camera to another camera operator so he can go out the window as Hailee went out the window and sat on the side of the car,” Whitaker shares.

But the oner was just one tiny piece of the complicated chase, which continues through the streets of Atlanta (doubling as New York City), going backwards at one point, and onto a bridge. They also had to figure out how to mount the car and give the illusion that Renner was really driving it. “We put this car on basically a tow vehicle and the driver of that vehicle is actually outside of this hero car sitting on a truss … above the picture car,” Whitaker reveals. “And he’s up there driving this car remotely, just flying through the streets of Atlanta, which I think was a lot of fun for the actors.”

