Jane Adams (‘Hacks’): ‘There is no better feeling than making people laugh’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“There is no better feeling than making people laugh,” admits “Hacks” Emmy nominee Jane Adams. For our recent webchat, she continues, “It’s fun in life and it’s fun to do it when you are at work. You know if the people in this room seem to be amused, if they are laughing, this might make a bunch of people laugh that tune into this. It’s fun.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

In the HBO Max series a legendary comic, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), hires young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to help freshen up her act. The series scored an impressive 15 Emmy nominations last month, including noms for Smart and Einbinder. Adams says, “When I read the script, I didn’t think I would be nominated, but I thought this show is going to clean up with these actors and Jean. It’s a no brainer. I thought, what a wonderful premise where you have an older woman and younger woman. The two generations clash every time they’re in a scene, but they are also finding connection. I feel like we need it today.”

The first-time Emmy nominee plays Ava’s mother Nina. She submitted the series finale ‘I Think She Will’ for Emmy voters to watch for her category of Best Comedy Guest Actress. In this installment, Ava comes back to help plan a funeral with the recently widowed Nina. Adams explains, “’Hacks”’ felt like a really fun place to work. Sometimes they would say, ‘say what you want here, or just do something.’ Then you are improvising, which is one of my favorite things to do.”

Adams reflects, “It’s great writing, it’s great acting and it has got a good vibe on the set. I think it all comes through on the screen. People are having fun playing opposite each other. It is really wonderful working with these writers and producers. They are having a good time and they are encouraging the people they have hired do have a good time.”

