Jane Campion (‘The Power of the Dog’) on her 3 Gold Derby Awards wins: ‘It means so much to all of us’ [WATCH]

Jane Campion won big at the 2022 Gold Derby Film Awards on Wednesday, March 16, claiming prizes for producing, directing and writing “The Power of the Dog,” Netflix’s neo-Western film set in 1925 Montana. The New Zealand helmer is also up for those same three categories — Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay — at the upcoming Oscars. See the complete winners list and view Campion’s speech at the 24:24 mark.

“It’s with a deep amount of gratitude that I thank you for that,” Campion declared in her Gold Derby Awards acceptance speech video (watch above). “It means so much to all of us who were involved in the work, that it has resonated with audiences here and around the world.”

Campion added that “The Power of the Dog” is a story “that really got under my skin, and I think it’s because Thomas Savage‘s vision of the hyper-male world of ranching was so different than I think it’s been portrayed in the general Western genre. Again and again he peeled the onion of masculinity, finding its absolute opposite of vulnerability, fear, yearning.” Adapting the material for the big screen “was a complete joy and a thrill,” noted the filmmaker. “It challenges the archetype of the straight, white American cowboy in deep and penetrative ways.”

Addressing her cast members, Campion thanked Benedict Cumberbatch for “breathing life” into the part of Phil Burbank and revealed that Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons were just as “possessed” by the source material as she was. “The film would not have worked without their commitment and extraordinary talent,” she stated. Cumberbatch and Dunst received Gold Derby acting nominations, while Smit-McPhee won our Best Supporting Actor race.

For our Best Picture category, “The Power of the Dog” beat out the following nine films: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “tick, tick… Boom!,” “Titane” and “West Side Story.” (The Oscars swapped out “tick, tick… Boom!” and “Titane” with “King Richard” and “Nightmare Alley.”)

In the Best Director race, Campion prevailed against co-nominees Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Julia Ducournau (“Titane”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”). (In place of Ducournau and Villeneuve, Oscar voters nominated “Drive My Car’s” Ryusuke Hamaguchi and “Licorice Pizza’s” Paul Thomas Anderson.)

And Campion’s Best Adapted Screenplay competition consisted of Sian Heder (“CODA”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takammasa Oe (“Drive My Car”), Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth and Villeneuve (“Dune”) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”). (Our line-up went five-for-five with the Academy Awards.)

“The Power of the Dog’s” four wins at the Gold Derby Awards were second only to “Dune,” which went home with six total victories: Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. No other film won more than a single award.

