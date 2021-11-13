‘Cowboy Bebop’ costume designer Jane Holland on crafting Spike Spiegel’s iconic look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Spike Spiegel is such an iconic character that there are literally articles devoted to “Cowboy Bebop” fans recreating his look as cosplay. So when it came time to craft the live-action version of the 1990s anime series, costume designer Jane Holland knew she needed to put extra thought into what she calls the “signature costume.”

“It’s such a cool character, obviously,” Holland tells Gold Derby during our “Meet the Experts” costume designers panel. “So a signature costume has to do a lot of work.”

As played by John Cho in the new Netflix series “Cowboy Bebop,” Spike is an intergalactic bounty hunter known for his cool temperament and excellent fighting skills. As a result, Holland needed to make sure Spike’s suit would work whether he was stationary or in the midst of a wild brawl — while also paying heed to the original anime iteration of the costume.

“It’s pretty unusual when you actually start drilling down into what it is in the anime,” she says. “There’s an Asian feel to it and an ‘80s feel to it.”

Set in 2071, “Cowboy Bebop” is a genre-bending action thriller that combines Western and samurai iconography with film noir and dystopian science-fiction. But while the show is based on the beloved Japanese anime property, the Netflix series from showrunner and creator André Nemec sought to make sure it was more than just a live-action recreation.

“I was like, we’re not gonna just remake each episode, are we?” Cho told Vulture in a recent interview. “I didn’t want to re-stage everything exactly frame by frame. I didn’t want to do that artistically, and I also thought that that was a recipe for encouraging unflattering comparisons. How could you do it better? You can’t. You have to do something a little different.”

That extended to Spiegel’s look, which Holland says Cho was involved with down to the fabric choices. The suit is custom-made across the board, with numerous little details like custom-made buttons and trophy buckles each festooned with the kanji symbol for water. “Because water is part of the Spike character’s backstory, it’s kind of part of his fight style — fight like water,” Holland says.

Even the suit lining, which is barely seen on screen, has a connection to the character. “The lining is printed with tiny roses falling through the lining and the rose in a metaphor that runs right through the anime and is symbolic of his lost love,” she says.

“I tried to find depth for something that he had to wear every day and that has to go right through this world and all these different environments and something that could respond to all the challenges and practicalities of filming,” Holland adds.

Watch the full interview above and check out “Cowboy Bebop” on Netflix starting on November 19.

