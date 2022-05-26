Jane Petrie (‘The Essex Serpent’ costume designer) reveals how she balances period ‘realism’ and ‘modernity’ in Claire Danes’ styles [Exclusive Video Interview]

Petrie discusses how her start in the industry designing contemporary costumes has influenced her more recent work on period pieces including “The Essex Serpent.” “I got all the gritty urban realism,” the Emmy-winning designer of “The Crown” notes of her early career. She says that since she focuses on “realism,” she “would never just design for a scene,” and instead focuses on building “a wardrobe” based on a character’s history. Cora’s London clothes are often “really inappropriate in Essex, and that serves some scenes really, really well,” the costumer says, and she found ways to style the looks differently to show the evolution of the character across the limited series.

“I think some of the best work I did with my team were the villagers,” shares Petrie. She crafted a backstory for the cotton that almost all of the Essex ensemble wears, including their vicar Will Ransome (Tom Hiddleston). “Even though he would have a smarter suit, we would use that same cloth,” the designer notes of how she wanted to reflect that Will is an equal member of the community despite his important position as their spiritual leader.

In the fourth episode “Everything Is Blue,” Cora celebrates her birthday and wears a particularly striking dress. Petrie comments on the look, emphasizing, “There’s a snake skin almost in the weave that was very serpent-y,” and remarking on its “softer color” as if “it might have been something that she’d had when she was a little bit younger before Michael got so fully controlling.” She also laughingly admits, “I got in a bit of a muddle with both of the dresses Cora wears in Essex because she’s always impulsively charging off in a ballgown across the Essex marshes.”