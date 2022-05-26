Jane Petrie (‘The Essex Serpent’ costume designer) reveals how she balances period ‘realism’ and ‘modernity’ in Claire Danes’ styles [Exclusive Video Interview]

You will be redirected back to your article in
seconds
Skip to content
“We have a lot of stories that are set late Victorian or World War II,” remarks costume designer
about the most common period pieces made in England. While “ Jane Petrie The Essex Serpent” on Apple TV+ is indubitably another nineteenth-century tale, she admits she wanted to “push” the conventional design of the Victorian era with her work on the show. The six episodes move back and forth between London and Essex, and the designer shares, “We really wanted modernity in London,” whereas Essex was “unrecognizable as a village in England at that time.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
“The Essex Serpent” centers on widowed naturalist Cora Seaborne (
Claire Danes), who leaves London for Essex in order to look into the news of a mythical sea creature that has been terrorizing a small fishing community. Cora is able to pursue her inquiry only because of the death of her controlling husband, which was an important cue for Petrie. “I designed Cora’s costumes as though Michael had chosen them, her husband, her abusive partner… his colors, his taste, I was channeling him,” the designer shares.
Petrie discusses how her start in the industry designing contemporary costumes has influenced her more recent work on period pieces including “The Essex Serpent.” “I got all the gritty urban realism,” the Emmy-winning designer of “The Crown” notes of her early career. She says that since she focuses on “realism,” she “would never just design for a scene,” and instead focuses on building “a wardrobe” based on a character’s history. Cora’s London clothes are often “really inappropriate in Essex, and that serves some scenes really, really well,” the costumer says, and she found ways to style the looks differently to show the evolution of the character across the limited series.
“I think some of the best work I did with my team were the villagers,” shares Petrie. She crafted a backstory for the cotton that almost all of the Essex ensemble wears, including their vicar Will Ransome (
Tom Hiddleston). “Even though he would have a smarter suit, we would use that same cloth,” the designer notes of how she wanted to reflect that Will is an equal member of the community despite his important position as their spiritual leader.
In the fourth episode “Everything Is Blue,” Cora celebrates her birthday and wears a particularly striking dress. Petrie comments on the look, emphasizing, “There’s a snake skin almost in the weave that was very serpent-y,” and remarking on its “softer color” as if “it might have been something that she’d had when she was a little bit younger before Michael got so fully controlling.” She also laughingly admits, “I got in a bit of a muddle with both of the dresses Cora wears in Essex because she’s always impulsively charging off in a ballgown across the Essex marshes.”
PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?
Stay informed with our weekly Newsletter
ad