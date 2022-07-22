Janelle James (‘Abbott Elementary’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Janelle James is entering the “Abbott Elementary” episode “Ava vs. Superintendent” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on April 5 and is the 12th episode of the first season of the ABC sitcom.

In this installment, Ava (James) must present before the school board by herself to secure funding for the following school year. She makes a sincere, passionate presentation, but Superintendent Collins (Reggie Hayes) is still bitter about having been blackmailed by her years prior.

This is the first career nomination for James. She is up against her co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, as well as Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

“Abbott Elementary” scored seven nominations this year, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

