‘Swarm’ co-creator Janine Nabers on putting a Black female serial killer on TV: ‘We knew it was going to be a wild ride’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, “Swarm,” set between 2016-2018, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey. The Amazon Prime Video limited series began streaming March 17, with critics writing, “Fishback’s ferocious performance and the creators’ bold creative swings add up to a truly subversive take on toxic fandom.”

“Donald and I were very interested in doing this serial killer story, but set in an adjacent world with a woman who was obsessed with a pop star,” says Nabers in a recent webchat with Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson. “The pilot story became very clear to me because I’m from Houston, Texas. There was a visual album that dropped that was very popular in 2016. When that album dropped there was a rumor about this woman who killed herself from my hometown. That was the birth of the story for us. Let’s just give that woman a sister and let’s make this our character that takes us through the journey of these two incredible years of a crime spree.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Nabers adds, “We had never seen a Black woman serial killer on TV. We’ve never seen it in the tone of ‘Atlanta,’ where it can be really scary, but also really funny. She’s so unapologetically Black with some of the choices that she makes. Some people will get it and some people won’t. Just leaning into the horror trope of the girl who’s a virgin, who doesn’t quite know her voice, who doesn’t quite know where she fits into the world. And then this very critical moment in her life upends the world she thought she knew. We knew it was going to be a wild ride.”

Fishback’s performance as the central character has brought the actress the best reviews of her career. “She made her so funny, terrifying, heartbreaking and innocent,” Nabers explains. “Once she wants something, she’ll fight tooth and nail to get it. You could see she was going through the process of who this character is and making the choices that she does. It was hard! She’s in every single scene. The shooting hours were crazy. It’s a lot of breaking down all of the humanity that you have as a good person, because Dominique’s an incredible person, and putting that through the lens of this character. Working with her was incredible.”

