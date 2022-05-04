Jared Grimes (‘Funny Girl’) on the joy of tap: ‘It’s an art form that encodes itself into your DNA’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m out there free and just willing to surrender to the music,” reveals Jared Grimes. The performer is currently making a splash as Eddie Ryan in the first-ever Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” It’s a role that allows the skilled tap dancer to showcase his mesmerizing footwork. Whether he is tapping solo or sharing the stage with legendary stars, it’s an experience which Grimes has long been prepared for. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

When asked why he gravitated towards tap when he was young, Grimes jokingly responds: “it was loud!” He initially tried playing the drums as his musical outlet since that is what the “cool kids” at church were doing. But when he failed to connect to a drum kit, his mother got him a pair of tap shoes. “There’s a freedom that those shoes allow you,” explains Grimes as he thinks about the joy he feels while tapping. “You’re dancing to the music that you’re creating in the moment…it’s an art form that encodes itself into your DNA.”

Of course, it wasn’t always easy to land a gig so he spent hours performing on a board in subway stations. “The objective was to get people to stop and watch us,” details Grimes, “When we all know that New Yorkers don’t have time to watch themselves!” Busking in the subway kept him performing, fostered a sense of joy in his craft, and instilled an incredible sense of endurance.

Thankfully that endurance he’s cultivated prevents him from growing fatigued on stage while he performs Ayodelle Casel’s choreography. Casel (who Grimes describes as “one of the icons of tap”) began dance rehearsals by asking Grimes what he wanted to do. Tap “is built around improvisation” according to the dancer, so it’s important for each dance number to contain room for interpretation. Now that Grimes has settled into the set dance moves, his intuition has space to change things up now and then. “I call it the remix,” he says as he describes how his instincts take over. “What may be perceived as a misstep or a mistake is actually the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”

Grimes shares the stage with comedy powerhouse Jane Lynch in “Who Taught Her Everything She Knows,” one of the most buoyant numbers in this production. He admits that he occasionally can’t believe he is performing alongside a figure like Lynch, but says that creating with her in the moment is “pure joy.” The art of improvisation is once again alive and well between the two actors. “I’m always laughing at something she does,” reveals Grimes, who will in turn try to incorporate new elements to surprise Lynch. Feeling that type of freedom and spontaneity is what keeps the performance alive for Grimes. “Every night I walk on stage, it gives me so much joy.”

