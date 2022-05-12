For ‘WeCrashed’ star Jared Leto, playing Adam Neumann was ‘the opportunity of a lifetime’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

In the past, when Jared Leto has transformed himself for a role, it was often as part of a larger ensemble, as he did in last year’s “House of Gucci” or 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club,” which won Leto an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. But for his latest performance as real-life WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann on “WeCrashed,” Leto is in almost every scene of the eight-episode Apple TV+ limited series. For the famously committed actor, the series was “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“I’d never had that kind of challenge. I’d never had that much dialogue. I’d never given that many speeches – speeches upon speeches upon speeches. And I was ready for it. I never felt more ready for it, than I felt on that set,” Leto tells Gold Derby of his acclaimed performance. “I’ve been maybe avoiding this for a long time. But I finally felt like I was ready for the challenge and the opportunity. I was ready to kind of take the baton and run with it. And it was a special time.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.



Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, “WeCrashed” focuses on Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway), as they built WeWork into a co-working space empire that was valued at more than $47 billion before a botched public offering and poor leadership sent the company into crisis. As played by Leto, Adam is a towering presence: he’s a relentless entrepreneur and seductive leader who is ultimately brought down by his own hubris.

“I never had a bad opinion of him because I didn’t know that much about him. I had heard about him, kind of through the grapevine that he was a colorful character. A bit eccentric at times. And, you know, and of course, I’ve seen headlines. But I really didn’t dive in that deep until they sent me the project,” Leto says of his awareness of Neumann. “But I made it pretty clear at the top that I wasn’t interested in doing a take-down piece. I didn’t want to just play a villain. I really pushed for all of us to take a look at a human being there and I’m glad that that was the approach that we took. I thought it was it was much more interesting. To me at least, I found it to be a more compelling path. That’s my job: to find empathy, to find understanding, to find common-ground connectivity, and to bring life to the screen.”

Leto says he was “buried” in interview footage featuring Neumann as well as tons of reporting on WeWork during his preparation process. To affect Neumann’s distinctive Israeli accent, Leto employed a team of Israelis who helped the actor immerse himself in the intricacies of the dialect. After that work was complete, Leto even set up what he calls a “top-secret meeting” with the real-life Neumann, who wasn’t involved in the project. (“WeCrashed” was created by Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg.)

“I just was curious, and I felt like there was more benefit to meeting him than not,” Leto explains. “I liked him a lot. I found him to be really compelling and smart, articulate, and really kind. … I had a list of questions that I wanted to ask him. So it was ultimately really helpful. Although it was a short meeting, and I’d done a lot of the work already, I’d done a lot of the research. But it was certainly the icing on the cake.”

“WeCrashed,” which has Leto in the mix for an Emmy Award nomination in the Best Limited/Movie Actor category, is the star’s first regular television gig since he broke out as an actor on 1994’s “My So-Called Life.” But based on his experience, it might not be 28 years before Leto tries long-form storytelling again.

“This changed my perspective of things as well because I really enjoyed doing a limited series like this,” he says about the project and what he might do next. “I work so goddamn hard on these characters. It’s always heartbreaking to leave them after a short amount of time. So this was great because I really got a chance to dig in and spend time with the character. Explore all the options, all avenues, all different temperatures, and emotions. I like that a lot. So, you know, we’ll see what the future has in store.”

All episodes of “WeCrashed” are now streaming on Apple TV+.

