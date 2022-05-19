Jasmine Cephas Jones (‘Blindspotting’): ‘I’ve never seen a show like this before on TV’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’ve never seen a show like this before on TV,” declares Emmy-winning actress Jasmine Cephas Jones about the ambitious Starz comedy/drama “Blindspotting.” For our recent webchat she admits, “If you look at it on paper, you’re like ‘I don’t know if that’s gonna work,’ she smiles. “We talk about a lot of these important subject matters through drama, but also, it’s funny. I’m just really, really proud of the show and I think it really is a piece of art. It checks a lot of boxes also, which is I think really hard to do, and somehow we all collectively pull it off.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Blindspotting” is the spin-off sequel to the 2018 film of the same name. Created and executive produced by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, the series is set six months after the events of the film, in which Cephas Jones reprises her role as Ashley, who is suddenly on her own after her partner Miles (Casal) is incarcerated. This forces her and their son Sean (Atticus Woodward) to move in with Miles’ mother Rainey (Oscar and Emmy winner Helen Hunt).

The comedy/drama premiered mid-last year to critical acclaim and strong word of mouth, garnering a “fresh” 100% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s consensus noting that it is the “rare adaptation that exceeds its source material, ‘Blindspotting’ deftly takes on complicated social constructs with comedic flair, crafting a show that’s as funny as it is poignant while giving its incredible ensemble – led by the captivating Jasmine Cephas Jones – plenty of room to shine.” The series contemplates serious subjects like police violence, systemic racism and gentrification, but is told with a uniquely innovative storytelling style, featuring musical interludes, poetic dialogue and beautifully saturated cinematography.

Cephas Jones is riding high after originating the now-iconic role of Peggy Schuyler (as well as Maria Reynolds) on Lin Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-winning sensation “Hamilton” in 2015 (where she first met co-creator Diggs, who won a Tony for portraying the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson) and then winning an acting Emmy in 2020 for her role on the short-format drama”#freerayshawn,” the same year that her father Ron Cephas Jones won his second Emmy for “This Is Us.” She is now headlining her first series, perhaps her most ambitious role to date. “I knew we would pull it off because you know, especially Raphael and Daveed, they’re rappers, they’re poets, they’ve done theater. They are very well-versed and well-rounded artists,” the actress explains. “You have to you have to take that leap. It might look crazy on paper and it might seem crazy on screen too, but it makes people think and it makes people feel,” she says.”

