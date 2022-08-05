Jasmine Kennedie and Kerri Colby: The glamour, drama and emotion of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is ‘setting the tone for what the people want!’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s a great feeling,” declares Jasmine Kennedie about “RuPaul’s Drag Race” receiving so much love from Emmy voters this year. For our recent webchat she adds, “to have such a diverse, inclusive cast and to be nominated for this many awards is really a encouraging and uplifting feeling.” Kennedie is joined by co-star and drag sister Kerri Colby, who proclaims proudly that “this really is setting the tone for what the people want! Obviously, we as entertainers and people who’ve lived our lives, we have our tales to tell!” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE over 150 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” premiered in 2009 as a mini-budget reality competition for the drag community. Over the years, as the show has become bigger and better, it has skyrocketed in popularity to become arguably the most successful and popular competition program on the air. The concept is relatively straightforward: a group of talented drag queens compete in challenges to win over host and legendary drag icon RuPaul to win a cash “tip” of thousands of “doolahs” (i.e. a big cash prize) along with a crown and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Each episode features a main challenge, after which the queens perform in a themed runway show, where one is generally declared the winner, while usually two others are announced to be up for elimination. The bottom two must then go head-to-head and lip-sync for their lives in order to return the following week.

The VH1 series has become a global phenomenon and an Emmy powerhouse over the last few years, having won Best Competition Program the last four years running (nominated again this year), with RuPaul having won the last six consecutive Emmys for Best Reality Host (with a possible seventh next month). The “mother ship” series is up for eight Emmys this year, while its behind-the-scenes offshoot “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” is up for Best Unstructured Reality Program (which it won last year). Popular spinoff “RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars,” which brings back fan favorite queens to battle it out all over again is up for reality series picture editing, and even co-producer and mainstay judge Michelle Visage‘s short form series “RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage” is up for Best Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

Over 16 episodes for Season 14, 10-time Emmy winner RuPaul put 14 queens through their paces with comedy roasts, game shows, mini and maxi challenges, musical numbers, soap opera spoofs and lipsync smackdowns to find “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” In the end, only five queens remained with a chance to snatch the coveted crown, and in the breathtaking climax of the dazzling grand finale episode, it was Willow Pill that triumphed over Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty and runner-up Lady Camden, as she proved to Mama Ru that she had the right mix of “charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.”

However, perhaps two of the most memorable queens from the season were Colby (who placed ninth overall) and Kennedie (who placed seventh overall). In what is always a highlight of every season – each contestant’s over-the-top entrance into the “werk room,” Colby (a trans woman) waltzed out in a pink and blue dress paying tribute to the trans flag colours, declaring that she is “here to be your new viral obsession,” while Kennedie on the other hand bounded out into the spotlight proclaiming loud and proud that she is “the ditzy doll of New York City!”

Highlights from both queens included Colby’s lip-sync in the fourth episode to Jennifer Lopez‘s disco hit “Play,” when she wore the now-iconic Versace-designed dress made famous by J-Lo at the Grammy Awards. Kennedie also delivered a truckload of emotion, featuring in two firey “reality TV gold” confrontations with contestants Maddy Morphosis and Daya Betty and also embarking on a compelling and honest journey when she came out out as a trans woman, thanks in part to the confident and elegant example shown by co-star Colby. And both queens delivered some sensational lip-syncs, including their electric performance to a dance remix of Toni Braxton‘s “Unbreak My Heart” in the eighth episode, when Kennedie was told “shantay you stay” and Colby was told to “sashay away.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions