Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jason Bateman is entering the “Ozark” episode “Pound of Flesh and Still Kickin’” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. This program streamed on April 29 and was the 11th episode of the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season.

In this installment, Marty (Bateman) returns from Mexico and Wendy (Laura Linney) tells him someone is blocking their attempt to remove Navarro (Felix Solis) from the SDN list. Marty realizes that since Camila (Verónica Falcón) is the only one with whom he shared details of the extradition plan, she must be behind the attempt to kill Navarro and the effort to keep him on the list.

This year marks Bateman’s seventh career Emmy nomination for acting. Although he lost each of his six prior bids, he did win an Emmy in 2019 for directing the “Ozark” episode “Reparations.” For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Brian Cox (“Succession), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

