Jason Collins (‘Dead Ringers’ special makeup effects) on recreating the ‘visceral’ reality of childbirth [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Luckily we’ve done a lot of medical shows in the past,” says Jason Collins, who created the special makeup effects for the limited series “Dead Ringers,” about twin gynecologists who set out to revolutionize the way women give birth. “What was interesting about the show, what I really enjoyed, was how much they actually kept in it and how visceral they wanted to be with it … It’s really great when people don’t shy away from it.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Collins above.

Inspired by the David Cronenberg film of the same name, “Dead Ringers” focuses on Elliot and Beverly Mantle (both played by Rachel Weisz), flipping the genders from the film where Jeremy Irons played the twin doctors. “When we started seeing how they were going to really take the material and examine it from the female perspective,” Collins explains, “the whole dynamic changed from the original film that we were all used to, that we’ve seen before.”

Because Collins and his team at Autonomous F/X, his makeup effects company, have contributed to medical dramas like “House” and “The Resident” in the past, “we’re quite used to building rigs in which we can actually birth babies out through the canal and surgical rigs where we’re doing c-sections and pulling babies out and things. So we have a plethora of information that we can send them and show them diagrams of how these rigs should go … I always joke with people that I should be able to be a doctor by now knowing all the procedures which I’ve had to create in the past.”

But it wasn’t just the pregnancy and childbirth apparatuses that Collins created. It was the babies too. But while they were “trying to be as realistic to that as possible,” they were also aware of the “preconceived notion that people have with them,” which meant also making sure that “everything kind of looks like what people would expect it to look like.” They crafted both silicone babies and lifelike mechanical babies, as COVID protocols kept actual infants off set. All to show the audience the “realistic nature of childbirth.”

