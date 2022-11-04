Jason Kohn (‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ director) on the ‘war of narrative’ in the diamond world [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The synthetic diamond was a news story, and what was going was a war of narrative,” declares director Jason Kohn in our recent webchat. The filmmaker chronicles that ongoing war in the new documentary “Nothing Last Forever,” an examination of a little-known battle within the diamond industry. The film premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival before premiering on Showtime. Check out our exclusive video interview with Kohn above.

The director was initially surprised that so little of the diamond industry’s inner workings were known to the public. “Man-made diamonds and natural diamonds are being mixed in the market and not onenon-diamond press have ever written a single thing about it, which is crazy,” he says.

“Nothing Lasts Forever” is really two films in one. On one hand it documents the diamond industry’s battle against the incursion of synthetic or “man-made” diamonds into the diamond market. However, the film also invites the question of why diamonds are considered to be so valuable. It was the latter question that intrigued Kohn. Rather than repeating former investigations into the industry’s practices, the filmmaker says that he was more interested in examining “the underlying value of the diamond, its preciousness or its role as an aspirational object.”

Kohn first gained access to the diamond world through the film’s central figure, renowned gemologist Dusan Simic, whom Kohn refers to as the man who “wrote the book on synthetic diamond identification.” As he continued his research into the industry, Kohn began seeing parallels to popular films like “Blade Runner” and the James Bond franchise. The director used those films as a foundation for the crafting of “Nothing Lasts Forever.” “As I traveled the world with Dusan and started meeting a lot of other characters and getting access to this world, it just opened up in other ways,” he says.

Despite the film’s focus on diamonds, Kohn argues that the film is primarily an examination of the stories we tell ourselves and our desire to avoid questioning the origins of those narratives. “These are stories and stories have power. Stories can be weaponized,” he explains. “It’s like the stories that we are told as children, the stories that we choose to believe…these more than anything construct what we call our value systems.”

