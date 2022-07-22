Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jason Sudeikis is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “No Weddings and a Funeral” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired September 24, 2021 and was the 10th episode of the second season for the Apple TV Plus show.

In this installment, Ted (Sudeikis) has a panic attack after Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) father dies and contacts Sharon (Sarah Niles) for an impromptu therapy session. In the emotional one-on-one scene, the coach describes how his own dad’s death affected him. Later, Ted attends the funeral and joins Rebecca in singing “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

This year marks six career Emmy nomination for Sudeikis; he won two trophies last year for acting in and producing “Ted Lasso.” For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”). “Ted Lasso” received 20 total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, more than any other comedy series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?