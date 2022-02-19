Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’) on the ‘responsibility’ of playing Desi Arnaz [Complete Interview Transcript]

Javier Bardem‘s portrayal of comedic icon Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” just earned him a fourth Oscar nomination. The actor stars opposite Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin‘s recreation of a hectic week behind the scenes of their sitcom, “I Love Lucy.”

Bardem recently spoke with Gold Derby editor Christopher Rosen about his initial thoughts on portraying Arnaz, the appeal of Sorkin’s script and his feelings on having such a strong year, between “Being the Ricardos,” “Dune” and “The Good Boss.” Watch the exclusive interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: Javier, congratulations on the role and the performance in the film. It’s really great. It feels like a high-wire act. When you were first approached for the part, what were your initial thoughts about playing Desi Arnaz?

Javier Bardem: Thank you for having me. Well, the initial thoughts, the responsibility, I guess, the responsibility to really put [on] the shoes of such a big icon in terms of the entertainment world, the TV world, and also as a Cuban celebrity, as a Cuban person who brought the flavor of his own country to this country, the United States in the ‘50s and how much he did for that. There were many aspects of him that made the character very appealing, especially when he’s written by Aaron Sorkin. Then, all those things are really merged together in such a beautiful way, delicate, so subtle, that needs a lot of attention to really be able to fulfill those layers of complexity in the writing with flesh and blood. It’s like, “Now it’s time to perform those words that are so magical and so amazingly written.”

GD: Yeah, for sure. I certainly did not know a ton about Desi Arnaz. I learned a lot, obviously about how he thought about the show and stuff. For you when you were doing research, did anything surprise you more than anything else when you were kind of preparing for it?

JB: Yeah, I would say that if I have to pick out one thing, I would say the energy that he had in order to overcome every obstacle with a very strong sense of humor. He would take things very seriously, from what I’ve read and heard, but he wouldn’t take himself that seriously, and he would always make everybody understand that things have to be fixed or could be fixed, or solved with some glimpse of good humor and comedy about it. I think that’s what I tried to achieve as an actor. Not so much the imitation part of it, which, that part should be more portrayed in the “I Love Lucy” moment in the movie that, as you know, there are not so many. That, yes, that is a carbon copy of how the show was. But behind the scenes, it was more about the energy that he would bring into everything to be able to protect the show, to protect the wife and to protect himself and his origins, and be respected and make himself be heard without being imperative, without being too pushy, but also being strong enough to be heard in a moment where being a foreigner, it was not as easy as it is today.

GD: Yeah, for sure. You mentioned the Aaron Sorkin script, the part is incredible. Obviously, you get to do drama, but you’re very funny in the film, full-on charisma at times, so charming. And obviously, you do three or four musical performances as well. Really great. When you’re reading that, I don’t know, I’ve anecdotally seen people, it’s definitely a movie star performance. Whatever we think a movie star is. It’s just so enjoyable. Were you able to pick up on that right away when you read the script? Obviously, Aaron Sorkin scripts are going to be kind of incredible, and we know that. But I guess the part itself, are you able to tell that when you’re reading it, that this is going to be a chance for me to maybe show facets of me onscreen that I haven’t had a chance to do before?

JB: Absolutely, that’s a thought that comes and crosses your mind when you are reading it, but then you kind of forget about it. One thing that happens to me when I read good material — because usually when I read anything, I’m either sitting down or lying down — when I read good material or when I read a good script, I have to stand up and turn around and walk around the room and move the body, because the body is reacting emotionally, physically to what you’re reading, to the images that the author has put into words, and that you have to recreate on set or on stage. And when I was reading Aaron Sorkin, I was standing up every 10 minutes saying, “Wow, this is on fire. This thing is so well put together.” So when I first talked to him by Zoom, I didn’t know what to say. He was asking me questions, and I was like, “A-blah-blah,” because I was so madly obsessed. The only thing that I said to him is, “I will die to say those words. Can I?” And back in the day, they were looking for other actors that had some Cuban origins, which is absolutely fine, I totally support, I understand, and that’s the way it should be. And then for whatever reason, that didn’t happen and he came back to me and I was like, “Well, I’ll do it. Of course I’ll do it, and I will put all my effort and respect and all the hard work that is needed to worship who he was and what he meant for so many people.”

And yes, within that was the music aspect of it all, which for me was absolutely brand new, but also that was challenging and fun to do, like, “OK, what is this thing of singing? What is all this about? How do you sing? I never sung.” I sang a song in “The Little Mermaid” with Rob Marshall, which is adorable and he knows so much about musicals, and he helped me a big deal. This was a different thing because it was four songs in a month and a half of preparation, which for someone that is not a singer, it’s a short period of time. So it was fast. It was fast. But at the same time, it was fun and challenging, and I have to say, I enjoy it. I enjoyed the whole process a lot. But the thing that I enjoyed the most was the singing part of it. I loved it.

GD: I gotta say, I was so impressed. I was like, “Oh, that’s definitely you singing.” I was like, “When they do the singing, maybe they’ll do a dub,” like, that has happened in the past. But no, this is definitely Javier Bardem singing.

JB: Yeah, I loved it. I loved it (laughs).

GD: You mentioned respecting Desi Arnaz, obviously. People have such an attachment to him as a human being and obviously the character as well. I know his daughter obviously is an executive producer on the film, and I think Desi Arnaz Jr. is as well. What kind of feedback have you gotten from the family from your portrayal? I mean, I know in the press that she’s been nothing but seemingly very generous towards the film. But anything that she said to you, Lucie Arnaz or even Desi?

JB: I have more of a relationship with Lucie. Not for any reason, just because it happened that way. And she was so respectful to our process. I won’t speak on behalf of Nicole, but I know that it was kind of the same. But she was like, “Guys, do your job. You do your thing. You do your approach. I’m here if you need anything.” And I was so overwhelmed by the quantity of things that I had to achieve, the music, the singing, the playing the congas, the guitar, the accent, the text, the lines, the physicality of his, reading and watching all the shows and hearing all the audiotapes, but I was like, “OK, I have so much to do first and before then going into the detail of how he was in intimacy,” that once I was right in the middle of the shooting. I talked to her and I got a glimpse of little things. And then she sent me the audiotapes of Desi speaking in privacy with some colleagues and you can tell the energy and you can tell that that was the way to go. That was the way we decided to go and it matches perfectly with the way he was. He had this energy, but on the show, he would push a little bit farther to make fun of it with the accent and all of that. But off the show, he still would be very much in command and would be funny and would be all over the place and would be including everyone, would be very physical, charming, sexy, funny and also very, very protective of Lucy. And apparently, that’s what she liked when she saw the movie. She saw that profile of her father that she thought was very accurate.

GD: Yeah, you mentioned Nicole playing Lucille Ball. In real life, they had such chemistry, and I think that’s apparent from the show, obviously. You guys have incredible chemistry as well. I know this was during COVID, so I don’t imagine you had a ton of time for rehearsals, but can you talk about… it’s so ineffable, chemistry, a lot of times, but you guys have it. Can you talk about working together and then also with Aaron too to get those performances so on point and then together, so on point?

JB: It happened so fast. I mean, we met on a Thursday. We had a couple of conversations via Zoom but we both were working so hard on our way of speaking, the accent, watching the shows that we didn’t share too much. It’s like, let’s do our job individually and then once we know, we share. But it was going very fast. So we had a couple of brief conversations by Zoom, we got together in Los Angeles on Thursday, we started to shoot on Monday. There was no time to really sit down and chat. It’s like, “We gotta do it.” And this thing of the chemistry, it happens or it doesn’t happen, and I guess we met each other through Desi and Lucy. There was no time for Javier and Nicole. It’s like, we jump in and we have the protection of the words, the scenario, the situations, the scenes, the lines of Aaron Sorkin to become those people and relate from there, relate to each other from within those words. And it happened fast. It happened very fast.

GD: And I think that maybe is what helped it out too, because the energy of the movie, it just kind of flies.

JB: Absolutely. If we would have thought about it, maybe we wouldn’t have done the movie because we were scared (laughs).

GD: (Laughs.) Right, and I know we have to wrap up, but you obviously won an Oscar for “No Country for Old Men,” one of the all-time performances. This year you got this film, which is incredible, and I think a lot of people have really responded to, I know you’re the star of “The Good Boss,” which is Spain’s selection for Best International Feature as a contender, perhaps, and you’re in a supporting part in “Dune,” which is a really strong film as well. These are three very different films, very different performances from you. Does it feel gratifying to have all three of those getting such recognition at this time of year for you?

JB: I’m overwhelmed. I’m overwhelmed by the fact that three different movies in three different times have come together at the same time because of the COVID situation. I mean, it’s a great exposition of what I can do and what I cannot do, let’s say. But it is great to be part of that and “Good Boss,” the Spanish entry for the Oscars, has broken a record of Goya nominations with 20 Goya nominations and is playing beautifully in theaters, on the screenings that we’re doing. People are laughing a lot because it’s a dark comedy, so it’s great to have these movies that are being so well-received by the people. It’s an honor. It’s a gift. So you have to enjoy it.

GD: Yeah, and from all of these movies, I’m like, I don’t know what you can’t do. This has been a great year for you. Javier Bardem, thank you so much.

JB: I can sing!

GD: Now you can sing! Right, it’s great.

JB: If you give me some time to prepare (laughs).

