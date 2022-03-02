Jay Rosenblatt (‘When We Were Bullies’) on using animation in his short doc: ‘It just felt right’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

When Jay Rosenblatt was working on his Oscar-nominated short documentary, “When We Were Bullies,” he wasn’t actively thinking about using animation to help tell the film’s story. “This is the first time I’ve used animation in any of my films. I’m very, very picky about animation and I don’t like a lot of animation,” he tells Gold Derby in our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). The animator he ended up working with, Jeremy Rourke, ended up being one of his favorite collaborators as he felt that he matched his aesthetic really well. He also felt that keeping it all within an old class photo really enhanced the film. “I think that forced a certain kind of creativity and it also fit into the found footage that I was using. It just felt right.”

“When We Were Bullies” finds Rosenblatt remembering an instance when he was in fifth grade 50 years ago in which all the students in his class, including himself, surrounded a fellow student to mock and ridicule him. As he remembers this, he begins to seek out other students from his class to see if they remember the incident and tries to come to terms with the effect it possibly had on the life of the chastised student. After making over 30 films over the course of his career, Rosenblatt is celebrating his first Oscar nomination in the Documentary Short category.

Rosenblatt found himself very apprehensive about being the main subject of his own film. “I had gotten a little bit used to being in my films in some form. I make personal documentaries, but not to this extent.” It’s something that extends back to his film, “The Smell of Burning Ants,” when he didn’t want to use his own voice for the film’s narration. Putting himself front and center became a major obstacle for him to overcome. “I’m more of an introvert, so it was hard. I had to really force myself because to not be in it didn’t feel like an option.”

For Rosenblatt, receiving his first Oscar nomination is not something that was completely unexpected for him. “I’ve made over 30 films and I’ve had other films that have qualified. So it’s always been in the back of my mind what a great honor that would be.” What really has caught him off guard was the fact that there wasn’t any coordinated push to get the film nominated, which only made the honor that much more meaningful. “Quite honestly, I had no Oscar campaign. Not one cent. It was all word of mouth. So it felt even more amazing. It felt like it really earned it on its own merits.”

