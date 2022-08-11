Jazzy Collins (‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ casting director) on her historic Emmy nomination: ‘I literally fell on the floor’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I literally fell on the floor,” admits casting director Jazzy Collins about learning she had received her first Emmy nomination for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” on Amazon Prime Video. “I was not expecting to ever get nominated this quickly in my career. I’ve only been doing this for 10 years so my brain is like, ‘people that get nominated have been doing this for decades and decades.’ It’s been an absolute whirlwind of an experience.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Collins is nominated for Best Casting for a Reality Program. “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” follows global superstar Lizzo on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join her world. Only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.

Collins and her colleague Blair Kim (the casting producer) are the first two Black women to be nominated in this category. “It’s an absolute honor,” she reveals. “It makes me really proud of the Emmys. We’ve only had this category for about six years and to be able to have this diversity already within this community and within these nominations is an incredible experience.”

“I am such a fan of Lizzo,” the casting director gushes. “When I heard that this series was happening I had to be a part of it. I actually was working with Megan Sleeper, who was the former SVP of Bunim Murray at the time. She knew that I had a dance background. I was a competitive dancer for 15 years and she also knew that I was a fan of Lizzo. When the project came to her she was like, ‘Jazz, do you want to work on this?’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely!’

“It was such a great experience to being able to work with these women, speak with these women, hear their stories and also be a part of critiquing their dance. The biggest challenge was we were all virtual. There was nothing that was in person. Especially doing dance auditions, virtual? It’s a very visual artistry so having to critique these women and talk to them… and hoping that they’re understanding what you’re talking about on the phone was challenging. Lizzo wanted to see these dancers and wanted to hear their stories. She had her critiques too. It was a very collaborative experience, but overall it was just a blast to work on.”

