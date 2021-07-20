Jean Smart (‘Hacks’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jean Smart is entering the “Hacks” episode “1.69 Million” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actress. This program streamed June 3 and was the eighth episode of the first season for the HBO Max show.

In this installment, Deborah (Smart) learns her comedy club residency is ending to make room for new acts. To fight back, Deborah decides to perform a show at another club, but Ava (Hannah Einbinder) finds out the late owner was a sexual harasser, including Deborah herself, and the new owner isn’t much different. She condemns him and offers to buy him out for $1.69 million.

This year marks her 10th and 11th career Emmy nominations (also for “Mare of Easttown”) with three previous wins. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

