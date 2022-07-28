Jean Smart (‘Hacks’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jean Smart is entering the “Hacks” episode “The Click” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. “The Click” aired on May 26 and is the sixth episode of the second season of the HBO Max comedy.

In this installment, after a one-night stand with a younger man, Jason (Devon Sawa), who has no idea who she is, Deborah (Smart) realizes she needs to incorporate more self-deprecating humor into her routine. After a successful run with the new material, she ends her tour to go to Los Angeles to pitch a TV special.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

A 12-time nominee and four-time winner, Smart won this category last year for “Hacks.” With the victory, she joined Betty White as the only people to have won Emmys in the comedy lead, supporting and guest categories. Smart’s other wins are in supporting for “Samantha Who?” (2008) and guest for “Frasier” (2000-01). For this 2022 contest, she is up against Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”).

“Hacks” has earned 32 nominations through two seasons, with 17 coming this year. It nabbed three awards last year.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?