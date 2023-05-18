‘The Bear’ and ‘The Patient’ casting director Jeanie Bacharach: ‘There are just certain people that you just really go to bat for’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Jeanie Bacharach was casting “The Bear,” she never could’ve anticipated the fervent response it would receive when it premiered last June. “No idea. I loved the script. I knew it was special because it was showing a world that we haven’t really seen on television,” tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Casting Directors panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “The characters were great, the writing was great, but then when I saw the pilot and what Chris [Storer, the creator] did tonally with the camerawork, the music, the intensity — literally after watching the pilot, I was shaking for 10 minutes afterward. Partly just from how intense it is, but I was like, ‘This is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.’ And the fear was like, ‘Is it too inside baseball if you haven’t worked in a restaurant?’ Was it going to be too inside for people who didn’t know that world? Clearly not. I just think people related to the characters.

An Emmy winner for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Bacharach joined “The Bear” before it was sold to FX. She put together a pitch book that included five actors for each role for producers to take out to networks. Storer had already reached out to Jeremy Allen White, with whom he had worked on “The Rental” (2020), to see if he was interested in playing Carmy. White was one of the five names on the list, but they were all concerned the actor might not be interested in committing to a show after coming off of “Shameless,” which ran for 11 seasons.

“The fear was he’s not going to go on to another series. It’s Chicago again. It was like, ‘Maybe we should talk about some other people. Let’s not fall in love with Jeremy because I don’t know if it’s going to work,'” she says. “And then you also find those hills you want to die on of people where you’re like, ‘No, no, no.’ You can’t do it for everybody or you’ll never be hired again because they don’t want to fight with you on every role, but there are just certain people that you just really go to bat for.”

For the role of Sydney, Carmy’s newly hired sous chef at The Beef, Ayo Edebiri was also one of names on Bacharach’s lists. “She was somebody I knew just a little bit but Chris really knew well. She was really somebody in his head from the get-go. We did read other people, but she was the bar that everyone had to beat. And then when she read, that was it. She did not read with Jeremy,” Bacharach says. “This was all in the midst of COVID, so it was all remote. In fact, when Ayo read, she was in, like, an AirBnB in New York City and was having trouble with the WiFi and the lighting wasn’t great.”

Bacharach also cast another FX series, “The Patient,” and like “The Bear,” there was already a lead in mind — in this case, attached. Steve Carell plays Alan Strauss, a recently widowed therapist who is kidnapped and held captive by one of his patients, Sam (Domhnall Gleeson), who turns out to be a serial killer who wants Alan to help him stop killing. Gleeson nabbed the part the old-fashioned way but in the modern world — auditioning via Zoom — as TPTB wanted to read people for the role of a serial killer with a twist. “The character of Sam was so important. It was a two-hander. It’s really like a play. The producers felt really strongly about not making an offer,” Bacharach explains. “It was really important to see this person read and ultimately read with Steve.”

Gleeson was on her list, but Bacharach was initially told that the actor, who was in the middle of a play, wouldn’t read. “So we kind of kept pushing and pushing,” she continues. “Domhnall ended up reading over Zoom and doing a chemistry read with Steve. He read the first scene and it was that thing in Zoom where you send the actor to the waiting room while you chat and whatever. He barely made it into the waiting room and we all stood up and started cheering and screaming, like, ‘We’re good! We found him! We found him! We can make the show!'”

