Jeff Danna (‘Julia’ composer) on ‘tenderness’ of ‘iconic’ Julia Child, drawing inspiration from ‘jaw dropping’ cast [Exclusive Video Interview]

“What does this iconic lady, who could be described so many ways, how is she described musically?,” wondered composer Jeff Danna when he started work on crafting the score for “Julia” on HBO Max. The new series centers on the legendary personality Julia Child as she pushes for and creates the first season of her television cooking show “The French Chef.” He describes the task of having to capture her bubbly and warm personality in song “the main challenge,” especially coming up with a tune that was “super memorable” and “malleable.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Set in the 1960s, “Julia” is a period piece that required Danna to hew closely to the sounds and music of the era. The four-time Emmy nominee says he strives to compose within “the general era,” but also feels “a certain sense of flexibility when there’s a period angle to a project.” To capture the sound he wanted, he credits HBO for affording him a large band of “26 pieces” and giving him the opportunity to “record in the greatest two studios in England, which is AIR Lyndhurst and Abbey Road.”

One of Danna’s most memorable pieces for “Julia” is featured in the second episode, “Coq au Vin,” in which Julia shoots her test episode for “The French Chef.” Her first attempt at translating her culinary skill to the screen does not go particularly well, so the composer repurposed the main theme into a tango to capture her rocky performance. “It had to ebb and flow and rise and fall with the hope for success and the little disasters that strike,” the musician shares, adding, “It’s quite unconventional, actually, the places it stops and starts.”

Danna also encapsulates the delicacy and heart of Julia’s relationship with her husband Paul, played by David Hyde Pierce. He said he wanted to reflect their “tenderness” in the score, adding that it needed to sound “heartfelt, but very honest and not over the top.” Even though the show usually feels utterly joyous, there are moments of sadness, too, such as when Julia receives news that her father (portrayed by guest star James Cromwell) has died. “Sarah’s performance when Pop dies and puts down the phone is breathtaking, so there’s a whole lot of inspiration,” the writer says. He adds of the entire ensemble, “There couldn’t be a better cast for the show, it’s just jaw dropping.”

In addition to shooting “The French Chef,” Julia was also working on a second cookbook with her collaborator Simone Beck, or Simca, who is played by Isabella Rossellini. Their relationship is very fruitful, but not without its complications. Danna captured Simca’s sound by drawing on the “violin and accordion of the cafés and food places of Paris.” He also reveals that the second season of “Julia” will start abroad: “The season’s going to open in France because at this point in Julia’s life she goes to write the second cookbook with Simca, so they’re going to shoot all summer in France.”

