Jeff Russo on scoring the ‘bonkers’ ‘Mrs. Davis’ and his ‘less is more’ approach to ‘Love and Death’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Jeff Russo sat down to watch “Mrs. Davis” to score the show, he had the same reaction as you likely did afterward. “I watched that first episode and I was like, ‘Wait. What? What? What is happening right now? What is going on?’” Russo tells Gold Derby (watch above). “I had the same response. It was like, ‘This is bonkers.'”

Co-created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, the Peacock series stars Betty Gilpin as Simone, a magic-hating nun who is sent on a quest by the titular AI to find the Holy Grail. In exchange, Mrs. Davis will grant her one wish, and Simone wants the AI to shut herself (or “itself,” as Simone calls Mrs. Davis) off once she completes it. And so Simone sets off with her ex, Wylie (Jake McDorman), on a wild mission that involves a giant sword, a sneaker commercial and more. “Mrs. Davis” is a hodgepodge of ideas, set pieces and tone, and it needed a genre-defying score to be the same.

Hernandez and Lindelof gave Russo a lot of leeway to create the sound, and what was important for the Emmy-winning composer was to find an emotional anchor for the offbeat series. “How can I emotionally connect to these characters? I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but playing fun and playing the fun that we have on the show is an important part of what I was planning on wanting to do,” Russo explains. “We’re not a very grounded show, obviously, but there is this underlying emotional connection between these characters and all of this stuff is based in an emotional reaction to things — her family life growing up, her connection to Wylie. All of these different things in her life lead her to this quest.”

Russo created themes for each character — a whistle for Mrs. Davis, a spaghetti Western twang for Wylie — as emotional through lines for viewers. He sprinkled those themes into larger pieces that were often riffs. The sixth episode features a heist, backed by a pulsating, cheeky cue in the vein of “Ocean’s Eleven.”

“The show sort of riffed on these different ideas, so I was like, ‘Why not be able to do that with music?’ I didn’t think it was necessary to be like, ‘No, no, we have to keep music down this one narrow chute.’ I felt like we could make these broad shifts from one type of thing and genre to another, and that helped it make it as interesting as what you’re seeing,” Russo says. “The hard part about … jumping around from style to style [is] keeping it sort of connected thematically. That’s the thing that interested me. How do we keep everything connected but still feel like we’re jumping from one thing to another thing and not feel like we have nine different scores? In the heist, there’s a little bit of Wylie’s theme, there’s a little bit of Simone’s theme, there’s a little bit of Celeste’s [Elizabeth Marvel] theme. There’s a little bit of everything that sort of plays into it. It might be so subtle that the listener might not consciously make that out, but it does sort of, in my mind, keep you connected to the material.”

Russo took a different approach for HBO Max’s “Love & Death,” which premiered Thursday with the first three of seven episodes. The limited series from David E. Kelley dramatizes the real-life case of Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), a Texas housewife who was accused of murdering her best friend, Betty Gore (Lily Rabe), with an axe in 1980 after having an affair with her husband, Allan (Jesse Plemons). Russo looked at the series as two halves: before the murder and after the murder. The first half covers Candy and Allan’s affair and the back half is all about the trial.

“It was more of an emotional thing at the beginning and it becomes a thriller in dealing with the idea of ‘She’s done it’ or ‘Did she do it?’ or ‘What happened?’ It gets sort of revealed slowly as you go. I worked on that first half first and then worked on the second half. I sort of treated it as two different ideas,” he shares. “When it turns, it becomes more objective, and you want to sort of look at it from a 30,000-foot view as opposed to inside her head.”

While “Mrs. Davis” demanded a whole assortment of cues, “Love & Death” was a matter of “less is more.” Wanting to let tense scenes play out and Olsen’s performance — which he calls “nothing short of spectacular” — shine, Russo had to pick when to pull back on music, including during a scene in the fifth episode in which Candy undergoes a hypnotic interview.

“A lot of this particular show was, ‘I need to stay outta the way.’ These performances are just so great,” he states. “And there wasn’t really much of a need for me to push the audience in one direction or another. I was simply there. In a situation with that scene in particular, I was really just there to create mood. I didn’t really need to connect because the actor is connecting. It was really, really intense. I remember needing to figure out, how can I be effective but not be overarching? I didn’t want to push the scene. I wanted to let the scene speak for itself. It was an interesting study in how to stay out of the way and yet still do something that is emotionally meaningful.”

