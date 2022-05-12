Jeff Russo (‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard’ composer) on creating music for ’emotional drama with a sci-fi backdrop’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I really believe that music is the heart of the narrative,” declares Emmy-winning composer Jeff Russo about the power of a great film or TV score. “It’s our responsibility to be the undercurrent to what the feeling of the story is; whether that feeling is love, hate, tension, anxiety. Any one of those feelings that the characters get to feel during the story should be underscored by us and brought out to a certain degree,” he says about the composer’s primary role. “Part of what I think a composer’s job is as well is to figure out where to not put music, not necessarily always where to put music, because a lot of times, the absence of music can also evoke certain feelings.”

The Emmy-winning composer (for “Fargo” in 2017) is at the top of his game as a leading composer for genre television. His recent offerings include the latest “Star Trek” incarnations on Paramount Plus, like “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard,” Apple TV Plus’ “For All Mankind” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.” Perhaps his most ambitious effort to date is the unique retro-futuristic soundscape that he created for sci-fi drama “The Man Who Fell To Earth,” which is currently airing on Showtime. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” is based on the iconic 1976 Bowie film of the same name, which in turn is based on the novel by Walter Tevis. The 10-episode limited series is adapted by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet (“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”) as a sequel rather than a remake of the original film. It centers around an alien named Faraday (Oscar nominee Chiwitel Ejiofor), who crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission. He must find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Oscar nominee Naomie Harris), the one woman on earth who can help save his species. Even as he struggles to adapt to our world and to become more “human,” her faith in humanity has taken a hit over the years, plummeting to rock-bottom with the onset of her father (BAFTA nominee Clarke Peters) falling gravely ill. Alongside unexpected ally Hatch Flood (Emmy nominee Rob Delaney), they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours, in a race against the mysteriously sinister Spencer Clay (Emmy nominee Jimmi Simpson) and Drew Finch (Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew). In a series of flashbacks and visions, British veteran Bill Nighy also co-stars as Thomas Jerome Newton, the character portrayed by Bowie in the 1976 original.

In “Star Trek: Picard,” Patrick Stewart reprises his iconic role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard from the Emmy-winning “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The series was created by Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon and Kirsten Beyer and premiered on Paramount Plus in 2020, and is the eighth series in the “Star Trek” franchise. It co-stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera and Evan Evagora, with Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner joining for season 2. The series has been renewed for a third and final season, expected to launch in early 2023. Season 2 sees Jean-Luc and his companions trapped in an alternate reality by malevolent being Q (John DeLancie) as part of trial for Picard in the year 2401. They must travel back to 2024 Los Angeles in a race against time to save the future of the galaxy.

“We didn’t want to make a modern sci-fi score because it didn’t really feel like a modern science fiction show,” he says about the Showtime limited series. “I always look at this particular show as an emotional drama with a sci-fi backdrop. Yes there’s an alien and there’s this tech, but all of that is just a tool to tell this really emotional human story. It’s really a lot about the connection between to two people,” he declares. “We push the envelope by doing the things that people just didn’t expect,” Russo goes on to explain. “I wanted it to feel grounded in reality, I wanted it to feel real,” he says. “I feel the same way about writing music for Star Trek. The thing that pushes that pushes the boundary is the trying to create an identifiable sound, but that is more modern than it has been in the past, because we definitely want star trek to continue to grow, but still tied to the past and still giving homage where homage is due.”

