‘Wednesday’ music supervisors Jen Malone and Nicole Weisberg on Jenna Ortega’s ‘Goo Goo Muck’ viral moment [Exclusive Video Interview]

“He’s such an iconic director,” says “Wednesday” music supervisor Jen Malone while discussing her collaboration with Tim Burton on the Netflix series. “His use of music over all of his movies, whether it was the ‘Batman’ soundtrack or ‘Beetlejuice,’ we knew it was going to be really fun and collaborative. When I got the call it was kind of a no-brainer.” Malone’s partner Nicole Weisberg adds, “Tim Burton’s the kind of bucket-list person that you don’t think is ever gonna happen. To be involved in his first TV adaptation was special.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The music supervisors had no idea what sort of viral sensation they would create when they submitted “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps for a now iconic “Wednesday” dance sequence, in which Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) improvises an entire routine to the 1981 song. Following the episode “Woe What a Night,” the song’s digital streams increased by over 8,650%.

“Once we get on a project we start a very general tone, vibe, mood Spotify playlist,” Malone explains. “We kind of throw anything and everything on there. I’ve been a fan of The Cramps for years. We originally put in ‘Human Fly,’ so The Cramps were in there from day one. When we got the script, knowing that Wednesday was going to do a really quirky dance scene, it was such a perfect choice. It has this psycho-billy, goth, dark, off-beat, spooky lyric and interesting rhythm. It really lent itself to a dance. It was also just a gut feeling that this would be perfect.”

Weisberg reveals, “When we get the scripts we address the needs for the on-cameras first. That was all of the cello things that you saw and the A cappella group in the episode — everything that is happening on screen. Then we build our character playlist, our mood playlist and our scene playlist. When we’re in post we start working with with the editors. For example, with The Cramps, there’s a ton of music in that episode around what’s happening with The Cramps. That served to really play contrast, so when that moment happened, it really became the pinnacle of the episode.”

