Jena Friedman (‘Ladykiller’): ‘There’s beauty in a completely unfiltered and uncensored person’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There’s beauty in a completely unfiltered and uncensored person,” reveals Jena Friedman. In our exclusive webchat, she continues, “Even though our democracy is very much a fragile work in progress, stand-up really feels like this thing that is a democratic artform. The jokes only work as much as the audience allows them to work, and you are talking with people. If you talk about things that are being legislated then hopefully, but maybe not, it will help people make sound decisions.” Watch the video interview above.

The comic’s 2022 stand-up comedy special, “Ladykiller” is available to stream on Peacock. In the feature, a pregnant Friedman jokes about her unborn child and why people hate moms. She explains, “It was such a crazy political moment in which I was performing and working on the show. I felt privileged to have the opportunity to scream into a microphone in that moment while I was pregnant. To be pregnant while talking about abortions and miscarriages was very empowering.”

Friedman is no stranger to humor broaching controversial topics. She earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” with Sacha Baron Cohen in 2021. She also was a writer on “Late Show with David Letterman” and a field producer for “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”

She admits, “You can take a lot more risks when you are writing for yourself. You are the one that has to suffer the consequences. When I worked for Letterman, we had an intersection but there was a lot of jokes that I have that wouldn’t work of his show. When I worked for Jon Stewart, we were a lot more in line in terms of the content that overlapped. And then, when I wrote for Sacha it was a dream come true. The edgiest, creepiest stuff I could think of, he yes and-ed it.”

Friedman recently wrote a bestselling book of essays called “Not Funny.” The essays explore her bold political take on the workplace through comedy. It covers a range of issues from sexism to cancel culture. Friedman reflects, “There’s a catharsis for audiences members if you say something they are already thinking and make them feel less crazy. And selfishly, if I can make a joke about something I’m afraid of, then that thing has less power.”

