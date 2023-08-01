Jennifer Lane (‘Queer Eye’ showrunner) and Ali Moghadas (director): ‘It’s like we’re dancing backwards in high-heel shoes’ (Exclusive Video Interview)

You would think that Jennifer Lane, showrunner for the long-running and beloved Netflix reality hit reboot “Queer Eye,” would be a little bit blase’ by now about this Emmy stuff. Both she and her show have, after all, won in the Best Structured Reality Program category a record five consecutive years going back to 2018, receiving 35 Emmy bids and 10 triumphs all told for its seven seasons. It earned six more noms this time, including once again in the reality program category as well as for its hosts known collectively as the Fab Five and a first-time honor for director Ali Moghadas. But it turns out that Lane isn’t indifferent to any of this at all. “It doesn’t ever get old, and I’m proud because it’s hard to get good (stuff) in reality,” she says. “People don’t realize it’s like we’re dancing backwards in high-heel shoes. We’re trying to make a story happen out of nothing sometimes, and we’re moving on the fly to get it for real.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Inspired by the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” that broke out as a cultural phenomenon while airing on Bravo in the early 2000s – premiering 20 years ago, in 2003 – the Netflix version is by design much more about transforming lives through the hands-on empathy of the five life counselors at its center and less about wisecracks and lampooning/improving the fashion and living sense of straight males by giving them makeovers. “We wanted to make a show for today’s audiences, which meant much more authenticity,” explains Lane, who has been there from the start. “It was less sticky. We cared about telling stories that were untold.”

Several of those untold stories can be found in the most recent seventh “Queer Eye” season. A memorable one in the season’s third episode featured a young man named Ray Walker who goes by the name of Speedy. He’s wheelchair-bound, paralyzed from the chest down due to a car accident two years before that killed his mother and aunt. It’s the Speedy installment that earned Moghadas his directing nomination in his first work for the show. “For me, Speedy is a very special hero,” he says. “You come across certain people in life who no matter what happens to them, they still just take that step forward and continue to thrive. That’s how I saw Speedy. He went through a very traumatic experience but ids a motivation to us all. Getting a chance to be around somebody like him, it makes life seem that it has many more possibilities.”

What comes through from speaking to Lane is that she’s perhaps the ultimate stickler for authenticity in a reality TV genre that too often suffers a paucity of it. “I learned from many incredible storytellers,” she points out. “I remember on my first reality show, Rupert Thompson told me that if the phone rings and you miss the (call), never go back and shoot the phone because you’re signaling to the audience that you’re fake. We do have a lot a lot of creepy rules, but I got them from somewhere – like the POV of the Fab Five when they knock on the front door. You can’t be inside with the hero.”

If Lane could take off her showrunner’s hat for a moment, put herself in the mindset of an Emmy voter and gauge why they’ve voted her series as the finest in its category for five years running (competing against shows like “Antiques Roadshow” and “Shark Tank”), she thinks it’s the genuineness that comes through the screen, “We’ve never asked someone to walk in the door again and pretend to be excited about their new house,” she stresses. “That’s just never going to happen.”

An example Lane cites happened in this season’s second episode involving sports superfan Stephanie Williams and her marriage proposal on the show to her longtime girlfriend. “I said to the producer, ‘Don’t you dare tell them that we can buy their ring, ever’,” Lane recalls. ‘We’re not buying wedding rings on ‘Queer Eye.’ That’s not our show. If this person wants to propose, she’s going to have to do it on her own. She needs to go clear out her bank account if she wants to propose.’ It’s this beautiful magic that forces the person to act in their own life. We all have the common goal of how we’re going to capture the moment as best we can. Authenticity is our middle name. Maybe that’s what (TV) academy members recognize.”

