Jennifer Lilly (‘Master of None’ editor): ‘We decided to really limit our toolbox’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I really believe in experimentation,” says “Master of None” editor Jennifer Lilly. For our recent webchat, she continues, “When we first got the material, we weren’t sure if it was going to work. When we got the footage we thought, ‘let’s do the brave edit. Let’s be in that laundromat for 10 minutes.’ To see what happens and how it feels? It was about just trying it and making discoveries that you wouldn’t necessarily approach the material knowing.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The third “Master of None” season carries the title “Moments in Love” and is a departure from its previous iterations. Rather than focusing on the character of Dev (Aziz Ansari), the season focuses on Denise (Lena Waithe) and her relationship with partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie).

Ansari also directed the season which uses wide lingering shots. Lilly, won an Emmy in 2017 for editing the season two episode “The Thief.” She admits that this season “the challenge was really the pacing. When you make one slight adjustment you really have to go back and watch the whole thing to understand the impact it’s made. That subtly and that nuance was challenging. It was about working at this pace. These very contemporary characters and contemporary story with this very formal filmmaking style was breathtaking to me.”

The editor reveals, “We decided to really limit our toolbox. We were not going to a lot of score or prelap audio. We were going to mostly work in masters. It does really sharpen your sensitivity to performance and the tools that you do have. These were different muscles than I’d used before. It was fun. I always have the intention to stay out of the way a little bit when I’m editing. It’s kind of invisible, especially in this show. Making it as seamless and natural as possible for the audience.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions