Jeremy Podeswa (‘Station Eleven’ director and EP): ‘I don’t think I’ll ever work on a show like this again or have this kind of experience again’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I don’t think I’ll ever work on a show like this again or have this kind of experience again,” declares Emmy-nominated director Jeremy Podeswa (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Pacific”) about the emotional impact that working on “Station Eleven,” had on him personally. “Watching the show, there’s a lot of cathartic, very moving, very powerful moments, even though there is humor and other things too. But at the end of the day, when we were doing these scenes that were really powerful, and there were many of them, we were all incredibly moved, and I was crying all the time,” he shares, adding for our recent webchat. Also serving as executive producer, he adds that “it allowed us to have this release through the characters and through the story, and it was really meaningful I think for everybody.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Station Eleven” was created by Patrick Somerville, based on the 2014 sci-fi/fantasy novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Twenty years after a flu pandemic wipes out most of the world, a group of survivors who make their living as traveling performers encounter a violent cult led by a man whose past is unknowingly linked to a member of the troupe. While it confronts the harsh realities of what happens to humanity after a catastrophic deadly virus, the series paints an aspirational and ultimately hopeful picture of humanity triumphing over profound loss and destruction. The series has garnered rave reviews from critics, buoyed by strong word of mouth as audiences inevitably draw parallels to their shared experiences of living under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic in real life.

The HBO Max limited series boasts impressive production design, an ambitious original score by composer Dan Romer, and a nuanced emotional intelligence from head writer Somerville and his group of directors. The cast members in particular have received their fair share of praise as well, led by Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, David Wilmot, Danielle Deadwyler, Daniel Zovatto and Gael Garcia Bernal against a haunting backdrop of a post-apocalyptic dystopia where humanity has been whittled down to a few survivors scattered across the Earth. The 10-episode series travels back and forth in time – from the outset of the pandemic to many years later in the aftermath – as it follows the Traveling Symphony, a ragtag group of artists and actors who traverse the Great Lakes region performing for locals every year.

“What was so beautiful about the show, and what really resonated for me is that these characters go through tragedies, they endure horrible losses, but at the end of the day they find a reason to go on, through their relationships and through the creation of art. So, for me that was really meaningful, and I think it is for a lot of people,” Podeswa explains. “It is dealing with all these big ideas and big themes,” he says, adding, “the way it deals with the importance of art in our lives and what it means to our culture and just the centrality of it in all our lives, it was really something that resonated with me very strongly.”

