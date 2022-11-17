Jeremy Pope (‘The Inspection’): ‘You can be the hero of your own story when you take back the narrative’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“You can be the hero of your own story when you take back the narrative,” declares Jeremy Pope, the star of “The Inspection.” The film marks Pope’s first leading role in a feature film, having earned an Emmy nomination in 2020 for the limited series “Hollywood,” and a pair of Tony nominations in 2019 for “Choir Boy” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.” In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), Pope discusses the challenges of making the film in just 19 days and the importance representation in cinema, particularly for queer men of color.

In “The Inspection,” Pope plays Ellis French, a young gay man who joins the Marine Corps after being rejected by his religious mother (Gabrielle Union). While in boot camp, Ellis struggles to fit in and is targeted by some of his fellow recruits as well as a sadistic drill sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine). The film is the feature debut of writer and director Elegance Bratton, who drew on his Marine Corps experience and his fractured relationship with his own mother.

In bringing Bratton’s life experience to the screen, Pope revealed that he only required one thing from his director. “I said, ‘In order for this to work and be successful, you have to trust me,’” recalls Pope. “So he trusted me, and I think that was the way we made it work.”

Bratton always wanted an openly queer man to play the role of French, and wrote the part with Pope in mind. However Pope describes himself as not feeling pressured by the responsibility inherent in taking on this role. “For most of my career I’ve been challenging masculinity. I’ve been challenging Black, and I’ve definitely challenged queer,” he says. “So I’m used to that uncomfortable feeling of being vulnerable.”

Pope sees the film in two ways. On one hand, he says, it’s a celebration of Bratton’s journey of healing and self-acceptance. However, Pope sees the film as an opportunity for people to come together in spite of their differences. “We’re living in a world that is so left versus right, white versus Black, women versus men,” he argues. “But the complexity of the human experience, the common ground, and the love we might experience together in harmony, I think the film speaks to that.”

