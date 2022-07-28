Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jeremy Strong is entering the “Succession” episode “Too Much Birthday” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired on November 28 and was the seventh episode of the HBO drama’s third season.

In this installment, Roman (Kieran Culkin) delivers his and Logan’s (Brian Cox) gift to Kendall (Strong): an offer to buy out his shares in Waystar for $2 billion. Kendall, feeling hurt by the buyout offer and embarrassed with the hollow excess of his 40th birthday party, has an emotional breakdown while searching for his children’s gift and has Naomi (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) take him home.

This year marks the second career Emmy nomination for Strong. He won the same category for the same role in 2020. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Brian Cox (“Succession) Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Adam Scott (“Severance”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

