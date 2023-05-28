Jeremy Swift (‘Ted Lasso’): We ‘dance around male toxicity with humor’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It has this rippling effect that’s beyond its own responsibility,” reveals Jeremy Swift about “Ted Lasso.” For our recent webchat he continues, “It’s very different from any experience I’ve had.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In its third season, the show tells the story of American, Ted (Jason Sudeikis), coaching an underdog English soccer team, AFC Richmond. His lack of football knowledge is made up for with an inspiring belief in everyone. The series has won the Emmy award for Best Comedy Series the past two years. Swift explains, “The show, and Ted Lasso the character, dance around male toxicity with humor, and everyone comes out winning. That’s the attraction for the show. If I can keep that vibe going, I would be very grateful.”

Swift plays Lessie Higgins, the Director of Football Operations for Richmond. The mild-mannered father of five has been a cheery and loyal member of the club. The role earned the actor an Emmy nomination for Comedy Supporting Actor in 2021. He admits, “Leslie has that stability. You would not have got that particularly from the first season because it has changed up. It’s nice that he is respected. In sitcoms, a lot of characters over the age of 60 are ridiculed. They are out-and-out idiots, and often very funny. But it’s very cool that Higgins is a generally respectable character.”

In the sixth episode of the season, ‘Sunflowers,’ the team is touring Amsterdam. On the trip, Leslie takes kit man Will (Charlie Hiscock) under his wing. They visit a jazz club where Leslie is encouraged to the stage to play double bass. It’s an instrument the actor coincidentally also knows how to play. Swift says, “I wanted to learn the bass, for it is the anchor in improvised jazz. There’s someone in the background keying the harmony together. Once I realized that, I was fascinated by it. That’s why I learnt to play jazz bass. I’ve been having lessons for quite a few years.”

Harris’ wife in the series is played by Swift’s real life wife Mary Roscoe. Swift jokes, “It just brings a few more shekels into the house. But it’s very sweet. And when we are together and people want a selfie, they want us both in the selfie.”

