Jess Gonchor (‘White Noise’ production designer): The film’s pivotal 1980s supermarket was ‘the longest set I’ve ever worked on’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Rarely as production designers do you get a chance to work on something that you feel like you have a grasp on the visuals of it,” admits Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (“True Grit,” “Hail, Caesar!”) about designing the genre-bending comedy/drama “White Noise.” For our recent webchat he adds, “we have to become experts in things in 12, 14 weeks that we have no right being an expert on. So I felt like I was very well versed and sort of grounded in what a small liberal arts school in somewhere America would be like. So I did a lot from that inspiration and then I felt like it could be embellished quite a bit.” We talked with Gonchor as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders

“White Noise” is the latest from Oscar-nominated writer/director Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale” and “Marriage Story”), about a family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. The genre-bending drama was adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, starring Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig among an ensemble cast including Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The film, much like DeLillo’s iconic novel, is often quite chaotic in its tone as it tackles themes such as academia, infidelity and consumerism. That last idea is perhaps best demonstrated by Gonchor’s sprawling 1980s technicolor supermarket, which the designer reveals was one of the most extensive and challenging sets he has created to date. “The hardest part was finding a place, because it took a while. It was probably like the longest set I’ve ever worked on because of just having to [create] a full functioning big supermarket, and find a place to do it, make all the product, print all the labels, wrap all the cans, get things cleared, paint the whole thing and things like that,” he explains. “I’ve built some towns in my time and some things, but this was a very large undertaking.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions