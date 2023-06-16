Jess Wu Calder (‘Blindspotting’) on directing ‘artistic, grand, epic’ second season episode [Exclusive Video Interview]

“At its core it really is such a beautiful, intimate story about this family trying to spend quality family time together behind bars,” describes Jess Wu Calder about the second season episode of “Blindspotting” that she submitted on the Emmy Awards ballot for directing. The installment, “N*ggaz And Jesus,” takes place in a family visitation suite at San Quentin State Prison, where the incarcerated Miles (Rafael Casal) and his wife Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and son Sean (Atticus Woodward) get to spend 48 hours together. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Even though Calder has been involved with “Blindspotting” for over a decade, dating back to the 2018 feature film, this is the first time she has directed an episode of the series, or of any series for that matter. “I feel like I can safely say that the whole episode I found to be a daunting, creative challenge,” reflects the director and executive producer, adding that she did not “shy away” from the task but embraced the “larger than life, artistic, grand, epic pieces” that make it such a stunning half-hour of television.

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Helen Hunt, ‘Blindspotting’ actress

Calder visited San Quentin for inspiration for the episode and managed to shoot on location for one day. She describes that opportunity as an “incredible experience to actually be there and feel exactly what it’s like” inside the space. The production team created an “exact duplicate” of the family visitation suite on set for the bulk of the shoot, and the director worked closely with the cinematographer Tarin Anderson to capture “the idea of claustrophobia” in this small, temporary apartment. By the time Miles and Ashley have an argument, which erupts because their time together is running very short, she says that she and the director of photography aimed to “strip away any warmth that you might have felt” from the earlier, happier family moments.

The standout aspect of the episode is a beautiful and haunting sequence of choreography that depicts the history of racism in America, from the cotton plantations to police brutality, which takes the place of Miles and Ashley’s attempt to explain to their seven-year-old son Sean why he cannot say the n-word. Jon Boogz choreographed and performs in the piece, and Calder calls him “one of the most incredible movement artists in the world.” They had an “organic conversation” about what this stylistic scene should look like, and she recalls, “What was really important to me and for him was that this be a beautiful piece, and even though it is dealing with such horrific topics, that it be done in such an artistic way that hopefully translated the emotion of the trauma that this word has created over time.”

WATCH ‘Blindspotting’: STARZ season 2 premiere red carpet interviews with cast and creatives

The entire sequence plays out in front of the young Sean, but actor Atticus Woodward was not in the room to see the performance unfold. “Any time you see him on the bed… he’s reacting not to the dance, but to us trying to tell him what he might be seeing and him interpreting it in such an emotional way… I can imagine how hard it must have been for him,” shares the director. But the beautiful extreme-close-up shots of Sean’s eye were captured with Woodward watching a quickly-turned-around, very rough cut of the choreography, because Calder strategically scheduled the shoot of this particular moment with Sean for the very end of production on the episode.

Calder’s submission also boasts a beautiful monologue from series supporting actress Helen Hunt, who plays Miles’ mother Rainey. Rainey struggles with Ashley’s decision to exclude her from the family visit, and with nobody available to help her process her emotions, she attempts to pray for the first time. “Helen is incredible,” notes the director, who says that she and the Oscar-winning actress wanted to shoot Rainey’s spoken word “all in one take.” She observes that the “verse is all about someone who is so desperate to connect. She’s in such a dark place,” and notes that she and Hunt, who is also a director, knew it “was going to be a very difficult shot to pull off, but if we did, it would be the right emotional way to tell this story.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?