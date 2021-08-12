Emmy nominee Jessica Brunetto (‘Hacks’ editor): ‘It is the invisible art’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It is the invisible art,” admits “Hacks” Emmy-nominated editor Jessica Brunetto in our recent webchat. She continues, “You do not want people to notice the editing. A lot of people don’t even understand what we do. I always find that funny; they think a show is shot and magically ends up on screen.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Hacks” is about legendary comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), who is in the twilight of her career. With pressure mounting for her so give up the spotlight, she reluctantly hires young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to freshen up her act. Brunetto explains, “’Hacks,’ does have a unique tone. It’s billed as a comedy but the episodes are serialized like a drama. That is a very hard balance to achieve.”

Brunetto has received her first Emmy nomination for Comedy Single-Camera Picture Editing. It’s a “Hacks”-loaded category with the HBO Max series claiming three of the six slots. The editor reflects, “It’s about the industry and entertainment. It shines a light on some of the ugly parts that aren’t always talked about but a lot of people struggle with, even if they are not on stage.”

She is nominated for editing the pilot episode of the series, “There is No Line.” In that installment she reveals, “The toughest scene was the sit-down interview, when Ava and Deborah’s storylines finally collide. You are in this space for so long and the two main characters are sitting for the most part. It was interesting in terms of keeping the emotional punches going back and forth. The scene is well over five minutes, so it was a real challenge. Luckily, I was given a lot of great range from the actors as well as interesting angles to remember the amount of opulence in the room.”

