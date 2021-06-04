Jessie Ennis (‘Mythic Quest’): We can ‘just be these monsters to each other’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“None of us are like our characters,” reveals Jessie Ennis about working on “Mythic Quest.” For our recent webchat, she adds, “That’s a joy and something I’m very grateful for. I love getting to work with these people. That is crucial in playing these kind of characters. There is never a moment when I am being rude and the scene cuts and I go ‘sorry guys. Does everyone still like me?’ Because we already have that established. We all get along we like each other. So we can throw that all aside and just be these monsters to each other.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Mythic Quest” is an Apple TV+ comedy about the team developing a multiplayer videogame of the same name. Ennis plays Jo, the ruthless assistant who this season stars working for Brad (Danny Pudi) to become more heartless and effective. The actress explains, “Deep down she just wants to do a good job. She just has this tool box that poisoned. In season one she says she wants to, ‘help people achieve their goals.’ That was a punchline because we have watched her essentially get in the way of everybody’s goals all season long. I think the same is true for season two. She is desperately trying to do a good job. But her version of doing a good job is toxic and horribly maniacal. She’s just a monster. This is how she tries her best.”

Thinking about the industry the series depicts, Ennis reflects, “In studying the video game world I found that the representation, specifically of Black women, is staggering. It’s incredibly low. But when you look at who plays video games, it’s almost 50/50. Women are playing video games just as much as men but the development side of things is very white male dominated. I love being on the show that has representation of women. Hopefully women are watching the show and thinking, ‘oh I should work in that field.’

