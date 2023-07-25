Jim Caviezel movies: 10 greatest films ranked from worst to best

Jim Caviezel‘s acting career has spanned over three decades, and he’s worked with such filmmaking giants as Ang Lee, Tony Scott and Terrence Malick. A devout Catholic, Caviezel was profoundly moved during production of the 2004 hit “The Passion of the Christ” in which he portrayed Jesus and began changing his career focus to making inspirational films that more directly appeal to audiences of faith, such as “When the Game Stands Tall” and “Paul, Apostle of Christ.”

In his 2023 movie “Sound of Freedom,” Caviezel plays the real-life Tom Ballard, a DHS special agent who goes rogue to rescue a young girl who has been kidnapped by a Colombia sex-trade ring. The film has been celebrated by politically conservative audiences, while critics were more mixed. Despite the controversy surrounding the film, “Sound of Freedom” became the unexpected box office hit of 2023, crossing the coveted $100 million mark in only 16 days.

With all the debate, many have forgotten the wide range of roles that Caviezel has displayed as an actor, from an NYPD cop anxious to go back in time to save his father in “Frequency” to a pacifist GI who steps up to prove his heroism in “The Thin Red Line.” (Plus the Count of Monte Cristo and, yes, Jesus Christ.) So let’s raise a glass and pour through the Top 10 Jim Caviezel movies ranked, from worst to best. Scroll through the photo gallery above or click here for direct access.

Caviezel’s biggest box office hit since 2004’s “The Passion of the Christ,” “Sound of Freedom” was actually set to be a 20th Century-Fox release, but after the studio was acquired by the Walt Disney Company, Disney decided to shelve the film. The filmmakers then bought back the rights and sold it to Angel Studios which has had strong support among faith-based audiences. Caviezel’s performance as Ballard brought the actor some of his best recent reviews.

