‘Shrinking’ cinematographer Jim Frohna on the show’s ‘Ted Lasso’ connection: ‘That’s the place I want to put my energy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

It didn’t take Emmy-nominated cinematographer Jim Frohna very much thought before coming aboard the Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking.” After all, the show was co-created by “Ted Lasso” partners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein and trafficked in the same lane as the Emmy-winning hit that helped put Apple on the streaming map.

“Like many people, I love that show,” Frohna says of “Ted Lasso” in an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby. “As soon as I heard that there was another show from some of the creators of ‘Ted Lasso,’ I thought, that’s the place that I want to put my energy. ‘Shrinking,’ like ‘Ted Lasso,’ goes to many places, right? You laugh out loud. And then you suddenly get a sock in the gut, you feel things and you’re tearing up.”

Frohna was such a fan of “Ted Lasso” that he brought it up in his initial interview with producers. “Ted Lasso saved me and my family during the pandemic,” he recalls saying to them. But it wasn’t just his love for AFC Richmond that warmed Frohna to the show. “Hearing about what they wanted to do with ‘Shrinking’ – that we are going to be able to mine this real story of a father who lost his wife and the repercussions of that loss. And then at the same time, we’re going to be laughing and Harrison Ford is going to show up as a mentor… it was a very complete package and the kinds of stories that I want to be telling as a DP,” he says.

Co-created by Goldstein, Lawrence, and star Jason Segel, “Shrinking” is about a therapist named Jimmy (Segel) struggling to overcome his grief following the death of his wife the year prior. Ford plays Jimmy’s mentor, Paul, a fellow therapist who works at the practice alongside a younger doctor, Gaby (Jessica Williams).

Frohna has worked with numerous major stars – including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Jim Carrey. But Ford is someone the cinematographer idolized from a young age.

“I grew up in Milwaukee and I was the kid who was in line every morning to get the best seats to see ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’ And so to grow up and suddenly find myself pointing a camera at Harrison Ford in the same room across from me [was unreal],” Frohna says of working with Ford. But once he and the rest of the crew got over the initial shock of getting to collaborate with the man who created Indiana Jones and Han Solo, Frohna says Ford was a delightful presence on the set.

“He’s a really great guy. He’s very down to earth and he loves being on a set. He loves the crew and he has such respect for the process and for the hard workers on the crew. He just likes to sit around and shoot the sh-t,” Frohna says. “He would just hang out and talk to the boom guy during a break or hang out with the wardrobe people or whatever. He turned 80 while we were filming, he obviously gets paid well enough that he probably doesn’t have to work. But he obviously loves it. And so he was very much a mensch. He was just a good guy who cared a lot about what he was doing.”

Frohna, who shot all 10 episodes of “Shrinking,” started the show as a fan of “Ted Lasso.” But he says “Shrinking” absolutely lived up to his high expectations and hopes for the project.

“We did get to tell a story of people really dealing with and suffering through grief and also bring a lot of hopefulness to the situation. It’s really about a group of people who are ultimately watching out for each other,” Frohna says of the show. “Given a lot of things that happen in the world these days, it’s a comfort and I don’t think it’s a superficial one. I think it actually really does go to a deeper place in the viewers. It did in me when we were making it and when I watched it. We have to watch out for each other and that’s what that show is.”

All episodes of “Shrinking,” which will return for a second season, are streaming on Apple TV+.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions